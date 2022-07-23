Chapter 10, Problem 96

Table 10.3 shows that the van der Waals b parameter has units of L/mol. This means that we can calculate the sizes of atoms or molecules from the b parameter. Refer back to the discussion in Section 7.3. Is the van der Waals radius we calculate from the b parameter of Table 10.3 more closely associated with the bonding or nonbonding atomic radius discussed there? Explain.

