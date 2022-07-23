Skip to main content
Ch.10 - Gases
Chapter 10, Problem 96

Table 10.3 shows that the van der Waals b parameter has units of L/mol. This means that we can calculate the sizes of atoms or molecules from the b parameter. Refer back to the discussion in Section 7.3. Is the van der Waals radius we calculate from the b parameter of Table 10.3 more closely associated with the bonding or nonbonding atomic radius discussed there? Explain.

Hi everyone. For this problem we're told the Vander wal's constant B has a unit of leaders per mole. Which means that the sizes of the particles of gas can be calculated from this constant. Is this radius calculated representing bonding or non bonding atomic radius briefly explain why. Okay, so for this problem, we're talking about the Vander wal's constant B. And we need to explain if the radius is calculated representing bonding or non bonding atomic radius. So let's discuss both of them and see which one would make more sense. So we have bonding and non bonding atomic radius. Okay, so for bonding atomic radius, this radius is calculated from the inter nuclear separation of two atoms joined by a chemical bond. So this radius is between two atoms and for non bonding, The radius is calculated from the same inter nuclear separation but between two gasses Adams that collide and move apart without bonding. So the non bonding atomic radius is going to be the correct answer here because it's based on half of the shortest inter nuclear distance when two non bonding atoms collide. Okay, that is the answer to this problem. I hope this was helpful
