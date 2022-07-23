Chapter 10, Problem 97

Torricelli, who invented the barometer, used mercury in its construction because mercury has a very high density, which makes it possible to make a more compact barometer than one based on a less dense fluid. Calculate the density of mercury using the observation that the column of mercury is 760 mm high when the atmospheric pressure is 1.01 * 105 Pa. Assume the tube containing the mercury is a cylinder with a constant cross-sectional area.

