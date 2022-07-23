Chapter 10, Problem 98

A gas bubble with a volume of 1.0 mm3 originates at the bottom of a lake where the pressure is 3.0 atm. Calculate its volume when the bubble reaches the surface of the lake where the pressure is 730 torr, assuming that the temperature does not change.

