Which statement concerning the van der Waals constants a and b is true? (a) The magnitude of a relates to molecular volume, whereas b relates to attractions between molecules. (b) The magnitude of a relates to attractions between molecules, whereas b relates to molecular volume. (c) The magnitudes of a and b depend on pressure. (d) The magnitudes of a and b depend on temperature.
Ch.10 - Gases
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.10 - GasesProblem 94b
Chapter 10, Problem 94b
Calculate the pressure that CCl4 will exert at 80 °C if 1.00 mol occupies 33.3 L, assuming that (a) CCl4 obeys the ideal-gas equation (b) CCl4 obeys the van der Waals equation. (Values for the van der Waals constants are given in Table 10.3.)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Convert the temperature from Celsius to Kelvin by adding 273.15 to the given temperature (80 °C).
Use the ideal gas law equation, \( PV = nRT \), where \( P \) is pressure, \( V \) is volume, \( n \) is the number of moles, \( R \) is the ideal gas constant (0.0821 L·atm/mol·K), and \( T \) is the temperature in Kelvin, to calculate the pressure assuming CCl4 behaves as an ideal gas.
For the van der Waals equation, use the formula \( \left( P + \frac{an^2}{V^2} \right)(V - nb) = nRT \), where \( a \) and \( b \) are the van der Waals constants for CCl4. Substitute the known values into this equation.
Solve the van der Waals equation for pressure \( P \) by rearranging the terms and substituting the values for \( a \), \( b \), \( n \), \( V \), and \( T \).
Compare the pressures obtained from the ideal gas law and the van der Waals equation to understand the effect of intermolecular forces and molecular volume on the behavior of CCl4.
Verified Solution
Video duration:7m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Ideal Gas Law
The Ideal Gas Law is a fundamental equation in chemistry that relates the pressure, volume, temperature, and number of moles of a gas. It is expressed as PV = nRT, where P is pressure, V is volume, n is the number of moles, R is the ideal gas constant, and T is temperature in Kelvin. This law assumes that gas particles do not interact and occupy no volume, making it applicable under many conditions but not all.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:15
Ideal Gas Law Formula
Van der Waals Equation
The Van der Waals equation is an adjustment of the Ideal Gas Law that accounts for the volume occupied by gas molecules and the attractive forces between them. It is expressed as (P + a(n/V)²)(V - nb) = nRT, where 'a' and 'b' are constants specific to each gas. This equation provides a more accurate description of real gas behavior, especially at high pressures and low temperatures, where deviations from ideality are significant.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:40
Van der Waals Equation
Pressure Units and Conversion
Pressure is a measure of force exerted per unit area and is commonly expressed in units such as atmospheres (atm), pascals (Pa), or mmHg. In calculations involving gases, it is crucial to ensure that pressure is in the correct units that correspond with the other variables in the gas equations. Conversions may be necessary, for example, converting mmHg to atm by using the conversion factor 1 atm = 760 mmHg.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:15
Pressure Units
Related Practice
Textbook Question
1794
views
Textbook Question
Based on their respective van der Waals constants ( Table 10.3), is Ar or CO2 expected to behave more nearly like an ideal gas at high pressures?
993
views
Open Question
In Sample Exercise 10.16, we found that one mole of Cl2 confined to 22.41 L at 0 °C deviated slightly from ideal behavior. Calculate the pressure exerted by 1.00 mol Cl2 confined to a smaller volume, 5.00 L, at 25 °C. (a) Use the ideal gas law for the calculation. (b) Then use the van der Waals equation for your calculation. (Values for the van der Waals constants are given in Table 10.3.) (c) Why is the difference between the result for an ideal gas and that calculated using the van der Waals equation greater when the gas is confined to 5.00 L compared to 22.41 L?
Textbook Question
Calculate the pressure that CCl4 will exert at 80 °C if 1.00 mol occupies 33.3 L, assuming that (c) Which would you expect to deviate more from ideal behavior under these conditions, Cl2 or CCl4? Explain.
Textbook Question
Table 10.3 shows that the van der Waals b parameter has units of L/mol. This means that we can calculate the sizes of atoms or molecules from the b parameter. Refer back to the discussion in Section 7.3. Is the van der Waals radius we calculate from the b parameter of Table 10.3 more closely associated with the bonding or nonbonding atomic radius discussed there? Explain.
1152
views
Textbook Question
Torricelli, who invented the barometer, used mercury in its construction because mercury has a very high density, which makes it possible to make a more compact barometer than one based on a less dense fluid. Calculate the density of mercury using the observation that the column of mercury is 760 mm high when the atmospheric pressure is 1.01 * 105 Pa. Assume the tube containing the mercury is a cylinder with a constant cross-sectional area.
816
views