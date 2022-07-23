Chapter 10, Problem 91
Which statement concerning the van der Waals constants a and b is true? (a) The magnitude of a relates to molecular volume, whereas b relates to attractions between molecules. (b) The magnitude of a relates to attractions between molecules, whereas b relates to molecular volume. (c) The magnitudes of a and b depend on pressure. (d) The magnitudes of a and b depend on temperature.
A gas of unknown molecular mass was allowed to effuse through a small opening under constant-pressure conditions. It required 105 s for 1.0 L of the gas to effuse. Under identical experimental conditions it required 31 s for 1.0 L of O2 gas to effuse. Calculate the molar mass of the unknown gas. (Remember that the faster the rate of effusion, the shorter the time required for effusion of 1.0 L; in other words, rate is the amount that diffuses over the time it takes to diffuse.)
(b) List two reasons why the gases deviate from ideal behavior.
The planet Jupiter has a surface temperature of 140 K and a mass 318 times that of Earth. Mercury (the planet) has a surface temperature between 600 K and 700 K and a mass 0.05 times that of Earth. On which planet is the atmosphere more likely to obey the ideal-gas law? Explain.
Calculate the pressure that CCl4 will exert at 80 °C if 1.00 mol occupies 33.3 L, assuming that (a) CCl4 obeys the ideal-gas equation (b) CCl4 obeys the van der Waals equation. (Values for the van der Waals constants are given in Table 10.3.)
Table 10.3 shows that the van der Waals b parameter has units of L/mol. This means that we can calculate the sizes of atoms or molecules from the b parameter. Refer back to the discussion in Section 7.3. Is the van der Waals radius we calculate from the b parameter of Table 10.3 more closely associated with the bonding or nonbonding atomic radius discussed there? Explain.