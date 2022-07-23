Skip to main content
Ch.10 - Gases
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.10 - GasesProblem 92
Chapter 10, Problem 92

Based on their respective van der Waals constants ( Table 10.3), is Ar or CO2 expected to behave more nearly like an ideal gas at high pressures?

Hi everyone for this problem. It reads the following table shows the values of the Vander Wall's constants A and B. For methane and nitrogen dioxide, which of the two gasses is expected to be close to the ideal behavior at low temperatures. Okay, So this is what we want to answer here. And we're told that we have these two gasses. Alright, So, for this problem, we're dealing with the Vander wal's equation and the Van der Waals equation. Is this Okay? Now, when we look at the Vander wal's equation, what we see is we're looking at these two constants here, we're looking at A and be now constant A provides a correction for inter molecular forces and constant B adjusts for the volume occupied by the gas particles. Now, this is important because the lower the values of these constants, the lower the amount of corrections will be needed. Okay. And so when we look at the two gasses that were given methane and nitrogen dioxide, we can see that methane has smaller values of the two constants and because it has smaller values of the two constants, it's expected to behave more like an ideal gas at lower temperatures than nitrogen dioxide. Okay, so here, our answer for this problem is methane and that is because it has smaller values of the two constants. Okay, so that is the end of this problem. I hope this was helpful
(b) List two reasons why the gases deviate from ideal behavior.

The planet Jupiter has a surface temperature of 140 K and a mass 318 times that of Earth. Mercury (the planet) has a surface temperature between 600 K and 700 K and a mass 0.05 times that of Earth. On which planet is the atmosphere more likely to obey the ideal-gas law? Explain.

Which statement concerning the van der Waals constants a and b is true? (a) The magnitude of a relates to molecular volume, whereas b relates to attractions between molecules. (b) The magnitude of a relates to attractions between molecules, whereas b relates to molecular volume. (c) The magnitudes of a and b depend on pressure. (d) The magnitudes of a and b depend on temperature.

Calculate the pressure that CCl4 will exert at 80 °C if 1.00 mol occupies 33.3 L, assuming that (a) CCl4 obeys the ideal-gas equation (b) CCl4 obeys the van der Waals equation. (Values for the van der Waals constants are given in Table 10.3.)

Table 10.3 shows that the van der Waals b parameter has units of L/mol. This means that we can calculate the sizes of atoms or molecules from the b parameter. Refer back to the discussion in Section 7.3. Is the van der Waals radius we calculate from the b parameter of Table 10.3 more closely associated with the bonding or nonbonding atomic radius discussed there? Explain.

Torricelli, who invented the barometer, used mercury in its construction because mercury has a very high density, which makes it possible to make a more compact barometer than one based on a less dense fluid. Calculate the density of mercury using the observation that the column of mercury is 760 mm high when the atmospheric pressure is 1.01 * 105 Pa. Assume the tube containing the mercury is a cylinder with a constant cross-sectional area.
