Textbook Question
At standard temperature and pressure, the molar volumes of Cl2 and NH3 gases are 22.06 and 22.40 L, respectively (d) Are the molar volumes in the solid state as similar as they are in the gaseous state? Explain.
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At standard temperature and pressure, the molar volumes of Cl2 and NH3 gases are 22.06 and 22.40 L, respectively (d) Are the molar volumes in the solid state as similar as they are in the gaseous state? Explain.
(a) Which type of intermolecular attractive force operates between all molecules?
Which type of intermolecular force accounts for each of these differences? (a) CH3OH boils at 65 °C; CH3SH boils at 6 °C. (d) Acetone boils at 56 °C, whereas 2-methylpropane boils at -12 °C.
(b) Which type of intermolecular attractive force operates only between polar molecules?
(b) Which of these kinds of interactions are broken when a liquid is converted to a gas?