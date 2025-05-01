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Ch.11 - Liquids and Intermolecular Forces
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.11 - Liquids and Intermolecular ForcesProblem 75d
Chapter 11, Problem 75d

Suppose you have two colorless molecular liquids, one boiling at - 84 °C, the other at 34 °C, and both at atmospheric 6 pressure. Which of the following statements is correct? For each statement that is not correct, modify the statement so that it is correct. (d) The two liquids have identical vapor pressures at their normal boiling points.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the definition of normal boiling point: it is the temperature at which a liquid's vapor pressure equals atmospheric pressure.
Recognize that at the normal boiling point, the vapor pressure of a liquid is equal to 1 atm (or 760 mmHg).
Understand that both liquids, regardless of their boiling points, will have a vapor pressure of 1 atm at their respective normal boiling points.
Evaluate the statement: 'The two liquids have identical vapor pressures at their normal boiling points.' This statement is correct because at their normal boiling points, both liquids have a vapor pressure of 1 atm.
Conclude that no modification is needed for the statement as it is already correct.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Boiling Point

The boiling point of a liquid is the temperature at which its vapor pressure equals the external pressure surrounding the liquid. At this point, the liquid transitions to a gas. In this question, the two liquids have different boiling points, indicating that they have different vapor pressures at a given temperature.
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Boiling Point Elevation

Vapor Pressure

Vapor pressure is the pressure exerted by a vapor in equilibrium with its liquid or solid phase at a given temperature. It reflects the tendency of particles to escape from the liquid phase into the vapor phase. The statement in the question suggests that both liquids have identical vapor pressures at their boiling points, which is incorrect due to their differing boiling temperatures.
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Raoult's Law and Vapor Pressure

Normal Boiling Point

The normal boiling point of a substance is defined as the temperature at which it boils under standard atmospheric pressure (1 atm). It is a characteristic property of a substance and varies based on intermolecular forces. Since the two liquids have different normal boiling points, they cannot have identical vapor pressures at those points.
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Boiling Point Elevation
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The table below lists the density of O2 at various temperatures and at 1 atm. The normal melting point of O2 is 54 K.

(b) Over what temperature range is O2 a liquid?

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Textbook Question

Suppose you have two colorless molecular liquids, one boiling at - 84 °C, the other at 34 °C, and both at atmospheric 6 pressure. Which of the following statements is correct? For each statement that is not correct, modify the statement so that it is correct. (e) At - 84 °C both liquids have vapor pressures of 760 mm Hg.

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Textbook Question

Two isomers of the planar compound 1,2-dichloroethylene are shown here.

(a) Which of the two isomers will have the stronger dipole– dipole forces?

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Textbook Question

As the intermolecular attractive forces between molecules increase in magnitude, do you expect each of the following to increase or decrease in magnitude? (g) critical temperature.

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Textbook Question

The table below shows the normal boiling points of benzene and benzene derivatives.

(a) How many of these compounds exhibit dispersion interactions?

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