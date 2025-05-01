Suppose you have two colorless molecular liquids, one boiling at - 84 °C, the other at 34 °C, and both at atmospheric 6 pressure. Which of the following statements is correct? For each statement that is not correct, modify the statement so that it is correct. (d) The two liquids have identical vapor pressures at their normal boiling points.
Suppose you have two colorless molecular liquids, one boiling at -84 °C, the other at 34 °C, both at atmospheric pressure. Which of the following statements is correct? For each statement that is not correct, modify the statement so that it is correct. (a) The higher-boiling liquid has greater total intermolecular forces than the lower-boiling liquid. (b) The lower-boiling liquid must consist of nonpolar molecules. (c) The lower-boiling liquid has a lower molecular weight than the higher-boiling liquid.
Key Concepts
Intermolecular Forces
Boiling Point and Molecular Structure
Molecular Weight and Boiling Point
The table below lists the density of O2 at various temperatures and at 1 atm. The normal melting point of O2 is 54 K.
(b) Over what temperature range is O2 a liquid?
Suppose you have two colorless molecular liquids, one boiling at - 84 °C, the other at 34 °C, and both at atmospheric 6 pressure. Which of the following statements is correct? For each statement that is not correct, modify the statement so that it is correct. (e) At - 84 °C both liquids have vapor pressures of 760 mm Hg.
Two isomers of the planar compound 1,2-dichloroethylene are shown here.
(a) Which of the two isomers will have the stronger dipole– dipole forces?
As the intermolecular attractive forces between molecules increase in magnitude, do you expect each of the following to increase or decrease in magnitude? (g) critical temperature.