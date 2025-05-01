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Ch.12 - Solids and Modern Materials
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.12 - Solids and Modern MaterialsProblem 126c
Chapter 12, Problem 126c

(c) What atomic orbitals are involved in the stacking of graphite sheets with each other?
3D model of graphite structure showing atomic stacking and bonding interactions.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the structure of graphite, which consists of layers of carbon atoms arranged in a hexagonal lattice.
Understand that each carbon atom in graphite is sp2 hybridized, forming three sigma bonds with three neighboring carbon atoms in the same plane.
Recognize that the remaining p orbital on each carbon atom, which is perpendicular to the plane of the sigma bonds, overlaps with p orbitals on adjacent carbon atoms to form a pi bond network.
Note that the pi bonds create a delocalized electron cloud above and below the plane of the carbon atoms, contributing to the stability and electrical conductivity of graphite.
Conclude that the stacking of graphite sheets involves interactions between these delocalized pi electron clouds from adjacent layers.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Atomic Orbitals

Atomic orbitals are regions in an atom where there is a high probability of finding electrons. They are defined by quantum mechanics and include s, p, d, and f orbitals. In graphite, the relevant orbitals are primarily the sp² hybridized orbitals, which allow for the formation of sigma bonds between carbon atoms in the planar sheets.

Graphite Structure

Graphite consists of layers of carbon atoms arranged in a hexagonal lattice. Each carbon atom is bonded to three others in the same plane, forming strong covalent bonds. The layers are held together by weaker van der Waals forces, allowing them to slide over each other, which is why graphite is slippery and used as a lubricant.
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Interlayer Interactions

The interactions between the layers of graphite are primarily due to van der Waals forces, which are weak compared to covalent bonds. These forces arise from temporary dipoles that occur when electron distributions around atoms fluctuate. Understanding these interactions is crucial for explaining the physical properties of graphite, such as its electrical conductivity and lubricating ability.
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The greatest ligand-orbital interactions result in the greatest increase in energy.
Related Practice
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(a) What are the C—C—C bond angles in diamond?

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Although polyethylene can twist and turn in random ways, the most stable form is a linear one with the carbon backbone oriented as shown in the following figure:

The solid wedges in the figure indicate bonds from carbon that come out of the plane of the page; the dashed wedges indicate bonds that lie behind the plane of the page. (a) What is the hybridization of orbitals at each carbon atom? What angles do you expect between the bonds?

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Textbook Question

(b) What are they in graphite (in one sheet)?

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Textbook Question

(a) In polyvinyl chloride shown in Table 12.6, which bonds have the lowest average bond enthalpy?

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