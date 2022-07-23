Textbook Question
Pure iron crystallizes in a body-centered cubic structure, shown in the figure. but small amounts of impurities can stabilize a facecentered cubic structure. Which form of iron has a higher density?
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Pure iron crystallizes in a body-centered cubic structure, shown in the figure. but small amounts of impurities can stabilize a facecentered cubic structure. Which form of iron has a higher density?
Imagine the primitive cubic lattice. Now imagine pushing on top of it, straight down. Next, stretch another face by pulling it to the right. All angles remain 90°. What kind of primitive lattice have you made?
Silicon carbide, SiC, has the three-dimensional structure shown in the figure.
(b) Would you expect the bonding in SiC to be predominantly ionic, metallic, or covalent?