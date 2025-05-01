Which statement correctly describes a difference between graphene and graphite? (a) Graphene is a molecule but graphite is not. (b) Graphene is a single sheet of carbon atoms and graphite contains many, and larger, sheets of carbon atoms. (c) Graphene is an insulator but graphite is a metal. (d) Graphite is pure carbon but graphene is not. (e) The carbons are sp2 hybridized in graphene but sp3 hybridized in graphite.
Ch.12 - Solids and Modern Materials
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 12, Problem 102
What evidence supports the notion that buckyballs are actual molecules and not extended materials? (a) Buckyballs are made of carbon. (b) Buckyballs have a well-defined atomic structure and molecular weight. (c) Buckyballs have a well-defined melting point. (d) Buckyballs are semiconductors. (e) More than one of the previous choices.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of a molecule. A molecule is a group of atoms bonded together, representing the smallest fundamental unit of a chemical compound that can take part in a chemical reaction.
Step 2: Consider the characteristics of buckyballs. Buckyballs, or fullerenes, are composed of carbon atoms arranged in a spherical structure.
Step 3: Evaluate option (b). A well-defined atomic structure and molecular weight are indicative of a discrete molecule, as opposed to an extended material which lacks a specific molecular weight.
Step 4: Evaluate option (c). A well-defined melting point suggests a specific molecular structure, as extended materials typically do not have a sharp melting point.
Step 5: Conclude that more than one option supports the notion that buckyballs are molecules, specifically options (b) and (c).
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Molecular Structure
Molecular structure refers to the arrangement of atoms within a molecule, including the types of bonds and the spatial orientation of the atoms. Buckyballs, or fullerenes, have a distinct spherical shape formed by 60 carbon atoms arranged in a pattern similar to a soccer ball, which is a key indicator of their molecular nature.
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Molecular Weight
Molecular weight is the mass of a molecule calculated by summing the atomic weights of all atoms in the molecule. Buckyballs have a specific molecular weight of approximately 720 g/mol, which supports their classification as discrete molecules rather than extended materials, which typically do not have a defined molecular weight.
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Phase Transition Properties
Phase transition properties, such as melting points, indicate the behavior of a substance when it changes states. Buckyballs exhibit a well-defined melting point, which is characteristic of molecular substances, as opposed to extended materials that may not have a clear melting point due to their continuous structure.
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Pure iron crystallizes in a body-centered cubic structure, shown in the figure. but small amounts of impurities can stabilize a facecentered cubic structure. Which form of iron has a higher density?
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Imagine the primitive cubic lattice. Now imagine pushing on top of it, straight down. Next, stretch another face by pulling it to the right. All angles remain 90°. What kind of primitive lattice have you made?
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