Chapter 12, Problem 14d
Which type (or types) of crystalline solid is characterized by each of the following? (d) network of covalent bonds.
Video transcript
Which type (or types) of crystalline solid is characterized by each of the following? (a) High mobility of electrons throughout the solid;
Which type (or types) of crystalline solid is characterized by each of the following? (b) softness, relatively low melting point;
Which type (or types) of crystalline solid is characterized by each of the following? (c) high melting point and poor electrical conductivity;
Indicate the type of solid (molecular, metallic, ionic, or covalent-network) for each compound: (c) Ta2O5 (melting point, 1872°C)
You are given a gray substance that melts at 700 °C; the solid is a conductor of electricity and is insoluble in water. Which type of solid (molecular, metallic, covalent-network, or ionic) might this substance be?
(a) Draw a picture that represents a crystalline solid at the atomic level.