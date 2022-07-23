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Ch.12 - Solids and Modern Materials
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.12 - Solids and Modern MaterialsProblem 14a
Chapter 12, Problem 14a

Which type (or types) of crystalline solid is characterized by each of the following? (a) High mobility of electrons throughout the solid;

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1
Identify the key characteristic given in the problem: 'High mobility of electrons throughout the solid.'
Understand that the mobility of electrons suggests that the electrons can move freely within the structure of the solid.
Recall that in crystalline solids, the arrangement and bonding of the atoms, ions, or molecules determine their properties.
Recognize that the free movement of electrons is a characteristic of metallic solids, where electrons are delocalized and can move freely throughout the metal lattice.
Conclude that the type of crystalline solid characterized by high mobility of electrons throughout the solid is a metallic solid.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Crystalline Solids

Crystalline solids are materials whose constituents, such as atoms or molecules, are arranged in a highly ordered microscopic structure, forming a crystal lattice that extends in all directions. This ordered arrangement gives rise to distinct physical properties, including specific melting points and anisotropic behavior, where properties vary based on direction within the crystal.
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Electrical Conductivity

Electrical conductivity refers to the ability of a material to conduct electric current. In solids, this property is largely determined by the presence of free-moving charge carriers, such as electrons. Materials with high electrical conductivity, like metals, allow electrons to move freely, facilitating the flow of electricity throughout the solid.
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Types of Crystalline Solids

Crystalline solids can be categorized into different types based on their bonding and structure, including ionic, covalent, metallic, and molecular solids. Metallic solids, characterized by a 'sea of electrons' that allows for high mobility of electrons, are particularly noted for their excellent electrical conductivity, distinguishing them from other types of crystalline solids.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which type (or types) of crystalline solid is characterized by each of the following? (d) network of covalent bonds.

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Textbook Question

What kinds of attractive forces exist between particles (atoms, molecules, or ions) in (a) molecular crystals?

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Textbook Question

Which type (or types) of crystalline solid is characterized by each of the following? (b) softness, relatively low melting point;

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Textbook Question

Silicon is the fundamental component of integrated circuits. Si has the same structure as diamond. (b) Silicon readily reacts to form silicon dioxide, SiO2, which is quite hard and is insoluble in water. Is SiO2 most likely a molecular, metallic, ionic, or covalent-network solid?

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Textbook Question

What kinds of attractive forces exist between particles (atoms, molecules, or ions) in (d) and metallic crystals?

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Textbook Question

Which type (or types) of crystalline solid is characterized by each of the following? (c) high melting point and poor electrical conductivity;

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