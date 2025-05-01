A series of anions is shown below: The anion on the far right is called 'BARF' by chemists, as its common abbreviation sounds similar to this word. (c) Which, if any, of these anions has an expanded octet around its central atom?
A series of anions is shown below:
The anion on the far right is called 'BARF' by chemists, as its common abbreviation sounds similar to this word. (b) What is the electron-domain geometry around the central B in BARF?
Key Concepts
Electron-Domain Geometry
VSEPR Theory
Central Atom Hybridization
Fluorocarbons (compounds that contain both carbon and fluorine) were, until recently, used as refrigerants. The compounds listed in the following table are all gases at 25 °C, and their solubilities in water at 25 °C and 1 atm fluorocarbon pressure are given as mass percentages. (c) Infants born with severe respiratory problems are sometimes given liquid ventilation: They breathe a liquid that can dissolve more oxygen than air can hold. One of these liquids is a fluorinated compound, CF3(CF2)7Br. The solubility of oxygen in this liquid is 66 mL O2 per 100 mL liquid. In contrast, air is 21% oxygen by volume. Calculate the moles of O2 present in an infant’s lungs (volume: 15 mL) if the infant takes a full breath of air compared to taking a full “breath” of a saturated solution of O2 in the fluorinated liquid. Assume a pressure of 1 atm in the lungs.
A series of anions is shown below:
The anion on the far right is called 'BARF' by chemists, as its common abbreviation sounds similar to this word. (a) What is the central atom and the number of electronpair domains around the central atom in each of these anions?
At ordinary body temperature (37 °C), the solubility of N2 in water at ordinary atmospheric pressure (1.0 atm) is 0.015 g/L. Air is approximately 78 mol % N2. (b) At a depth of 100 ft in water, the external pressure is 4.0 atm. What is the solubility of N2 from air in blood at this pressure?