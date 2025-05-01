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Ch.13 - Properties of Solutions
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.13 - Properties of SolutionsProblem 109b
Chapter 13, Problem 109b

A series of anions is shown below:
Chemical structure of the BARF anion, highlighting its electron-domain geometry.
The anion on the far right is called 'BARF' by chemists, as its common abbreviation sounds similar to this word. (b) What is the electron-domain geometry around the central B in BARF?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the central atom in the BARF anion, which is Boron (B).
Determine the number of electron domains around the central Boron atom. In this case, Boron is bonded to four fluorine atoms.
Recall that electron-domain geometry considers both bonding pairs and lone pairs of electrons around the central atom.
Since Boron has four bonding pairs and no lone pairs, the electron-domain geometry is based on four electron domains.
The electron-domain geometry for four electron domains is tetrahedral.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electron-Domain Geometry

Electron-domain geometry refers to the spatial arrangement of electron groups around a central atom in a molecule. These groups can include bonding pairs of electrons, lone pairs, and single electrons. The geometry is determined by the number of these electron groups, which influences the molecular shape and angles between bonds.

VSEPR Theory

Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion (VSEPR) theory is a model used to predict the geometry of individual molecules based on the repulsion between electron pairs in the valence shell of the central atom. According to VSEPR, electron pairs will arrange themselves as far apart as possible to minimize repulsion, leading to specific geometrical shapes such as linear, trigonal planar, or tetrahedral.
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Central Atom Hybridization

Hybridization is the concept of mixing atomic orbitals to form new hybrid orbitals that can accommodate bonding. The type of hybridization (e.g., sp, sp², sp³) of the central atom affects the electron-domain geometry. For example, sp³ hybridization corresponds to a tetrahedral geometry, while sp² leads to trigonal planar geometry, which is crucial for determining the shape of the BARF anion.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A series of anions is shown below: The anion on the far right is called 'BARF' by chemists, as its common abbreviation sounds similar to this word. (c) Which, if any, of these anions has an expanded octet around its central atom?

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Textbook Question

Fluorocarbons (compounds that contain both carbon and fluorine) were, until recently, used as refrigerants. The compounds listed in the following table are all gases at 25 °C, and their solubilities in water at 25 °C and 1 atm fluorocarbon pressure are given as mass percentages. (c) Infants born with severe respiratory problems are sometimes given liquid ventilation: They breathe a liquid that can dissolve more oxygen than air can hold. One of these liquids is a fluorinated compound, CF3(CF2)7Br. The solubility of oxygen in this liquid is 66 mL O2 per 100 mL liquid. In contrast, air is 21% oxygen by volume. Calculate the moles of O2 present in an infant’s lungs (volume: 15 mL) if the infant takes a full breath of air compared to taking a full “breath” of a saturated solution of O2 in the fluorinated liquid. Assume a pressure of 1 atm in the lungs.

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Textbook Question

A series of anions is shown below:

The anion on the far right is called 'BARF' by chemists, as its common abbreviation sounds similar to this word. (a) What is the central atom and the number of electronpair domains around the central atom in each of these anions?

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Textbook Question

At ordinary body temperature (37 °C), the solubility of N2 in water at ordinary atmospheric pressure (1.0 atm) is 0.015 g/L. Air is approximately 78 mol % N2. (b) At a depth of 100 ft in water, the external pressure is 4.0 atm. What is the solubility of N2 from air in blood at this pressure?

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Textbook Question
A small cube of lithium 1density = 0.535 g/cm32 measuring 1.0 mm on each edge is added to 0.500 L of water. The following reaction occurs: 2 Li1s2 + 2 H2O1l2 ¡ 2 LiOH1aq2 + H21g2 What is the freezing point of the resulting solution, assuming that the reaction goes to completion?
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