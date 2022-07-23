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Ch.13 - Properties of Solutions
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
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All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.13 - Properties of SolutionsProblem 109c
Chapter 13, Problem 109c

A series of anions is shown below: The anion on the far right is called 'BARF' by chemists, as its common abbreviation sounds similar to this word. (c) Which, if any, of these anions has an expanded octet around its central atom?

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1
Identify the anions in the series and their central atoms.
Recall that an expanded octet occurs when a central atom has more than eight electrons in its valence shell.
Determine which elements can have expanded octets. Typically, elements in period 3 or higher can have expanded octets due to available d orbitals.
Examine each anion to see if the central atom is from period 3 or higher and if it has more than eight electrons around it.
Conclude which anion, if any, has an expanded octet based on the analysis of the central atom's electron count.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Expanded Octet

An expanded octet refers to the ability of certain elements, typically those in the third period or below of the periodic table, to accommodate more than eight electrons in their valence shell. This occurs because these elements have d-orbitals available for bonding, allowing them to form stable compounds with more than four pairs of electrons.
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Octet Rule

Central Atom in Anions

In the context of anions, the central atom is the atom that is bonded to other atoms or groups within the ion. It is crucial to identify the central atom when determining the electron configuration and whether it can expand its octet, as this will influence the overall stability and reactivity of the anion.
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Atom Structure

Lewis Structures

Lewis structures are diagrams that represent the bonding between atoms in a molecule and the lone pairs of electrons that may exist. They are essential for visualizing the arrangement of electrons around the central atom, helping to determine if an atom has an expanded octet by showing how many electrons are involved in bonding and lone pairs.
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Lewis Dot Structures: Ions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A series of anions is shown below:

The anion on the far right is called 'BARF' by chemists, as its common abbreviation sounds similar to this word. (b) What is the electron-domain geometry around the central B in BARF?

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Textbook Question

A series of anions is shown below:

The anion on the far right is called 'BARF' by chemists, as its common abbreviation sounds similar to this word. (a) What is the central atom and the number of electronpair domains around the central atom in each of these anions?

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Textbook Question

At ordinary body temperature (37 °C), the solubility of N2 in water at ordinary atmospheric pressure (1.0 atm) is 0.015 g/L. Air is approximately 78 mol % N2. (b) At a depth of 100 ft in water, the external pressure is 4.0 atm. What is the solubility of N2 from air in blood at this pressure?

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Textbook Question
A small cube of lithium 1density = 0.535 g/cm32 measuring 1.0 mm on each edge is added to 0.500 L of water. The following reaction occurs: 2 Li1s2 + 2 H2O1l2 ¡ 2 LiOH1aq2 + H21g2 What is the freezing point of the resulting solution, assuming that the reaction goes to completion?
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Textbook Question

Compounds like sodium stearate, called 'surfactants' in general, can form structures known as micelles in water, once the solution concentration reaches the value known as the critical micelle concentration (cmc). Micelles contain dozens to hundreds of molecules. The cmc depends on the substance, the solvent, and the temperature. (a) The turbidity (the amount of light scattering) of solutions increases dramatically at the cmc. Suggest an explanation. .

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