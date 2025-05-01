Describe how you would prepare each of the following aqueous solutions, starting with solid KBr: (b) 125 g of 0.180 m KBr,
Ch.13 - Properties of Solutions
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 13, Problem 53d
Describe how you would prepare each of the following aqueous solutions, starting with solid KBr: (d) a 0.150 M solution of KBr that contains just enough KBr to precipitate 16.0 g of AgBr from a solution containing 0.480 mol of AgNO3.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Calculate the moles of AgBr that can be precipitated using the given mass of AgBr. Use the molar mass of AgBr to convert grams to moles.
Use the stoichiometry of the reaction between KBr and AgNO3 to determine the moles of KBr needed to precipitate the calculated moles of AgBr. The reaction is: KBr + AgNO3 -> AgBr + KNO3.
Calculate the mass of KBr required using its molar mass and the moles of KBr determined in the previous step.
Determine the volume of the 0.150 M KBr solution needed to contain the calculated moles of KBr. Use the formula: Molarity (M) = moles of solute / liters of solution.
Dissolve the calculated mass of KBr in enough water to make the volume of solution determined in the previous step.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Molarity (M)
Molarity is a measure of concentration defined as the number of moles of solute per liter of solution. It is expressed in moles per liter (mol/L). Understanding molarity is crucial for preparing solutions, as it allows you to calculate the amount of solute needed to achieve a desired concentration in a given volume of solvent.
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Stoichiometry
Stoichiometry involves the calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions based on balanced equations. In this context, it helps determine the amount of KBr needed to precipitate a specific mass of AgBr from AgNO3. By using the molar ratios from the balanced equation, one can relate the quantities of reactants and products.
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Precipitation Reaction
A precipitation reaction occurs when two soluble salts react to form an insoluble product, or precipitate. In this case, KBr reacts with AgNO3 to form AgBr, which is insoluble in water. Understanding this concept is essential for predicting the formation of precipitates and calculating the amounts of reactants required to achieve a desired precipitate mass.
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