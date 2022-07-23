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Ch.13 - Properties of Solutions
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.13 - Properties of SolutionsProblem 93a
Chapter 13, Problem 93a

Most fish need at least 4 ppm dissolved O2 in water for survival. (a) What is this concentration in mol/L?

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1
Step 1: Understand that ppm stands for parts per million. This means that for every million parts of a solution, there are 4 parts of O2.
Step 2: Convert the given concentration from ppm to g/L. Since 1 ppm is equivalent to 1 mg/L, 4 ppm of O2 is equivalent to 4 mg/L.
Step 3: Convert the mass in mg to g. Remember that 1 g = 1000 mg, so 4 mg = 0.004 g.
Step 4: Calculate the molar mass of O2. The atomic mass of oxygen is approximately 16 g/mol, so the molar mass of O2 (which consists of two oxygen atoms) is 32 g/mol.
Step 5: Use the formula for molarity, which is moles of solute divided by liters of solution. In this case, the solute is O2 and the solution is water. Convert the mass of O2 in g to moles by dividing by the molar mass, and then divide by the volume of the solution in liters to find the molarity in mol/L.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Dissolved Oxygen Concentration

Dissolved oxygen (DO) refers to the amount of oxygen that is present in water, which is crucial for aquatic life. The concentration of DO is typically measured in parts per million (ppm) or milligrams per liter (mg/L). For fish, a minimum concentration of 4 ppm is necessary for survival, indicating the importance of oxygen availability in aquatic ecosystems.
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Molarity (mol/L)

Molarity is a way to express concentration, defined as the number of moles of solute per liter of solution (mol/L). It is a fundamental concept in chemistry that allows for the quantification of substances in a solution. To convert ppm to molarity, one must consider the molar mass of the solute and the density of the solution, as ppm is a mass-based measurement.
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Conversion between ppm and molarity

To convert a concentration from ppm to molarity, the formula used is: molarity (mol/L) = (ppm / molar mass of solute) × (1/1000). This conversion is essential for understanding how mass-based concentrations relate to the number of moles in a given volume, which is critical for chemical calculations and understanding biological needs in aquatic environments.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The presence of the radioactive gas radon (Rn) in well water presents a possible health hazard in parts of the United States. (a) Assuming that the solubility of radon in water with 1 atm pressure of the gas over the water at 30 °C is 7.27⨉10-3 M, what is the Henry's law constant for radon in water at this temperature?

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Textbook Question

The presence of the radioactive gas radon (Rn) in well water presents a possible health hazard in parts of the United States. (b) A sample consisting of various gases contains 3.5 × 10-6 mole fraction of radon. This gas at a total pressure of 32 atm is shaken with water at 30 °C. Calculate the molar concentration of radon in the water.

Textbook Question

The 'free-base' form of cocaine (C17H21NO4) and its protonated hydrochloride form (C17H21NO4) are shown below; the free-base form can be converted to the hydrochloride form with one equivalent of HCl. For clarity, not all the carbon and hydrogen atoms are shown; each vertex represents a carbon atom with the appropriate number of hydrogen atoms so that each carbon makes four bonds to other atoms (e) How many mL of a concentrated 18.0 M HCl aqueous solution would it take to convert 1.00 kilograms (a 'kilo') of the free-base form of cocaine into its hydrochloride form?

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Textbook Question

Most fish need at least 4 ppm dissolved O2 in water for survival. (b) What partial pressure of O2 above water is needed to obtain 4 ppm O2 in water at 10 °C? (The Henry's law constant for O2 at this temperature is 1.71⨉10-3 mol/L-atm.)

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