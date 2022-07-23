You make a solution of a nonvolatile solute with a liquid solvent. Indicate if each of the following statements is true or false. (d) The boiling point of the solution increases in proportion to the concentration of the solute. (e) At any temperature, the vapor pressure of the solvent over the solution is lower than what it would be for the pure solvent.
Ch.13 - Properties of Solutions
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 13, Problem 62a
You make a solution of a nonvolatile solute with a liquid solvent. Indicate if each of the following statements is true or false. (a) The freezing point of the solution is unchanged by addition of the solvent.
Verified step by step guidance
1
insert step 1> Identify the concept involved: The problem involves the colligative property of freezing point depression, which occurs when a nonvolatile solute is added to a solvent.
insert step 2> Understand the principle: Freezing point depression is a colligative property, meaning it depends on the number of solute particles in the solution, not their identity.
insert step 3> Analyze the statement: The statement claims that the freezing point of the solution is unchanged by the addition of the solvent.
insert step 4> Apply the concept: When a nonvolatile solute is added to a solvent, the freezing point of the resulting solution is lower than that of the pure solvent.
insert step 5> Conclude: Based on the principle of freezing point depression, the statement is false because the addition of a nonvolatile solute to a solvent will lower the freezing point of the solution.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:1m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Colligative Properties
Colligative properties are properties of solutions that depend on the number of solute particles in a given amount of solvent, rather than the identity of the solute. These properties include boiling point elevation, freezing point depression, vapor pressure lowering, and osmotic pressure. Understanding colligative properties is essential for predicting how the addition of a solute affects the physical properties of a solvent.
Freezing Point Depression
Freezing point depression is a colligative property that describes the decrease in the freezing point of a solvent when a nonvolatile solute is added. The extent of freezing point depression is directly proportional to the molal concentration of the solute in the solution. This means that the freezing point of the solution will be lower than that of the pure solvent, contradicting the statement in the question.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:59
Freezing Point Depression
Nonvolatile Solute
A nonvolatile solute is a substance that does not readily evaporate and has a negligible vapor pressure compared to the solvent. When a nonvolatile solute is dissolved in a solvent, it affects the solvent's physical properties, such as lowering the freezing point and raising the boiling point. This characteristic is crucial for understanding how the addition of such solutes alters the behavior of the solvent in a solution.
Related Practice
Textbook Question
479
views
Textbook Question
You make a solution of a nonvolatile solute with a liquid solvent. Indicate if each of the following statements is true or false. (b) The solid that forms as the solution freezes is nearly pure solute.
432
views
Textbook Question
Breathing air that contains 4.0 % by volume CO2 over time causes rapid breathing, throbbing headache, and nausea, among other symptoms. What is the concentration of CO2 in such air in terms of (b) molarity, assuming 1 atm pressure and a body temperature of 37 °C?
457
views
Textbook Question
Breathing air that contains 4.0 % by volume CO2 over time causes rapid breathing, throbbing headache, and nausea, among other symptoms. What is the concentration of CO2 in such air in terms of (a) mol percentage,
417
views