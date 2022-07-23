Purity of Crystallized Solute

When a solution freezes, the solid that forms is typically composed of the solvent in a crystalline structure, while the solute remains dissolved in the liquid phase. In the case of a nonvolatile solute, the solid that forms is not pure solute; instead, it is primarily the solvent, with the solute remaining in the unfrozen solution. This concept is important for understanding the composition of solids formed from solutions.