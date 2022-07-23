Consider the following hypothetical aqueous reaction: A(aq) → B(aq). A flask is charged with 0.065 mol of A in a total volume of 100.0 mL. The following data are collected: Time (min) 0 10 20 30 40 Moles of A 0.065 0.051 0.042 0.036 0.031 (b) Calculate the average rate of disappearance of A for each 10-min interval in units of M>s.
(c) As a reaction proceeds, does the instantaneous reaction rate increase or decrease?
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Key Concepts
Reaction Rate
Instantaneous Rate
Reaction Mechanism
(b) Name three factors that can affect the rate of a chemical reaction.
Consider the following hypothetical aqueous reaction: A(aq) → B(aq). A flask is charged with 0.065 mol of A in a total volume of 100.0 mL. The following data are collected: Time (min) 0 10 20 30 40 Moles of A 0.065 0.051 0.042 0.036 0.031 (a) Calculate the number of moles of B at each time in the table, assuming that there are no molecules of B at time zero and that A cleanly converts to B with no intermediates.
(b) As the temperature increases, does the reaction rate increase or decrease?
(a) What are the units usually used to express the rates of reactions occurring in solution?
Consider the following hypothetical aqueous reaction: A(aq) → B(aq). A flask is charged with 0.065 mol of A in a total volume of 100.0 mL. The following data are collected: Time (min) 0 10 20 30 40 Moles of A 0.065 0.051 0.042 0.036 0.031 (c) Between t = 10 min and t = 30 min, what is the average rate of appearance of B in units of M/s? Assume that the volume of the solution is constant.