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Ch.14 - Chemical Kinetics
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.14 - Chemical KineticsProblem 18c
Chapter 14, Problem 18c

(c) As a reaction proceeds, does the instantaneous reaction rate increase or decrease?

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1. The instantaneous reaction rate refers to the rate of reaction at a particular moment in time. It is the rate at which reactants are consumed or products are formed at that specific instant.
2. As a reaction proceeds, the concentration of the reactants decreases because they are being used up to form products. This is a fundamental principle of chemical reactions.
3. The rate of a reaction is often proportional to the concentration of the reactants. This relationship is described by the rate law, which is an equation that relates the reaction rate to the concentrations of the reactants.
4. Therefore, as the reaction proceeds and the concentration of the reactants decreases, the instantaneous reaction rate also decreases.
5. In conclusion, the instantaneous reaction rate generally decreases as a reaction proceeds, unless the reaction is zero order, in which case the rate is constant and does not depend on the concentration of the reactants.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reaction Rate

The reaction rate is a measure of how quickly reactants are converted into products in a chemical reaction. It is typically expressed as the change in concentration of a reactant or product per unit time. Understanding the factors that influence reaction rates, such as concentration, temperature, and catalysts, is essential for analyzing how these rates change over the course of a reaction.
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Instantaneous Rate

The instantaneous rate of a reaction refers to the rate at a specific moment in time, rather than over an interval. It can be determined by taking the slope of the tangent line to the concentration vs. time curve at that point. This concept is crucial for understanding how the rate of reaction evolves as reactants are consumed and products are formed.
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Reaction Mechanism

A reaction mechanism is a detailed description of the step-by-step process by which reactants are transformed into products. It includes the sequence of elementary steps, intermediates, and transition states involved. The mechanism can influence how the instantaneous reaction rate changes, as different steps may have varying rates and can be affected by factors like concentration and temperature.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Consider the following hypothetical aqueous reaction: A(aq) → B(aq). A flask is charged with 0.065 mol of A in a total volume of 100.0 mL. The following data are collected: Time (min) 0 10 20 30 40 Moles of A 0.065 0.051 0.042 0.036 0.031 (b) Calculate the average rate of disappearance of A for each 10-min interval in units of M>s.

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Textbook Question

(b) Name three factors that can affect the rate of a chemical reaction.

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Textbook Question

Consider the following hypothetical aqueous reaction: A(aq) → B(aq). A flask is charged with 0.065 mol of A in a total volume of 100.0 mL. The following data are collected: Time (min) 0 10 20 30 40 Moles of A 0.065 0.051 0.042 0.036 0.031 (a) Calculate the number of moles of B at each time in the table, assuming that there are no molecules of B at time zero and that A cleanly converts to B with no intermediates.

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Textbook Question

(b) As the temperature increases, does the reaction rate increase or decrease?

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Textbook Question

(a) What are the units usually used to express the rates of reactions occurring in solution?

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Textbook Question

Consider the following hypothetical aqueous reaction: A(aq) → B(aq). A flask is charged with 0.065 mol of A in a total volume of 100.0 mL. The following data are collected: Time (min) 0 10 20 30 40 Moles of A 0.065 0.051 0.042 0.036 0.031 (c) Between t = 10 min and t = 30 min, what is the average rate of appearance of B in units of M/s? Assume that the volume of the solution is constant.

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