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Ch.14 - Chemical Kinetics
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.14 - Chemical KineticsProblem 10b
Chapter 14, Problem 10b

The accompanying graph shows plots of ln k versus 1>T for two different reactions. The plots have been extrapolated to the y-intercepts. Which reaction (red or blue) has (b) the larger value for the frequency factor, A? [Section 14.5]
Graph showing ln k vs 1/T for two reactions, indicating their frequency factors.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the Arrhenius equation in its linear form: \( \ln k = \ln A - \frac{E_a}{R} \cdot \frac{1}{T} \).
Recognize that the y-intercept of the plot of \( \ln k \) versus \( \frac{1}{T} \) corresponds to \( \ln A \).
Observe the graph and note the y-intercepts for both Reaction 1 (blue) and Reaction 2 (red).
Determine which reaction has the higher y-intercept value, as this indicates a larger \( \ln A \) value.
Conclude that the reaction with the higher y-intercept has the larger frequency factor, \( A \).

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Arrhenius Equation

The Arrhenius equation relates the rate constant (k) of a reaction to temperature (T) and the frequency factor (A). It is expressed as k = A * e^(-Ea/RT), where Ea is the activation energy and R is the gas constant. The frequency factor A represents the number of collisions that result in a reaction, and it is influenced by factors such as molecular orientation and collision frequency.
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Arrhenius Equation

Graphical Interpretation of ln k vs. 1/T

In a plot of ln k versus 1/T, the slope of the line is equal to -Ea/R, where Ea is the activation energy. The y-intercept of this plot corresponds to ln A, allowing for the determination of the frequency factor A. A higher y-intercept indicates a larger frequency factor, suggesting that the reaction has a greater likelihood of occurring due to more effective collisions.

Extrapolation of Graphs

Extrapolation involves extending the plotted lines of the graph to find values outside the measured data range. In this context, extrapolating the lines to the y-intercept allows for the determination of the frequency factors for both reactions. By comparing the y-intercepts of the two reactions, one can ascertain which reaction has the larger frequency factor, A.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Based on the following reaction profile, how many intermediates are formed in the reaction A¡C? How many transition states are there? Which step, A¡B or B¡C, is the faster? For the reaction A¡C, is ΔE positive, negative, or zero? [Section 14.6]

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Textbook Question

The following graph shows two different reaction pathways for the same overall reaction at the same temperature. Is each of the following statements true or false? (b) For both paths, the rate of the reverse reaction is slower than the rate of the forward reaction.

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Textbook Question

The following diagrams represent mixtures of NO(g) and O21g2. These two substances react as follows: 2 NO1g2 + O21g2¡2 NO21g2 It has been determined experimentally that the rate is second order in NO and first order in O2. Based on this fact, which of the following mixtures will have the fastest initial rate? [Section 14.3]

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Textbook Question

Consider the diagram that follows, which represents two steps in an overall reaction. The red spheres are oxygen, the blue ones nitrogen, and the green ones fluorine. (d) Write the rate law for the overall reaction if the first step is the slow, rate-determining step. [Section 14.6]

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Textbook Question

Given the following diagrams at t = 0 min and t = 30 min

After four half-life periods for a first-order reaction, what fraction of reactant remains? [Section 14.4]

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