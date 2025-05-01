Based on the following reaction profile, how many intermediates are formed in the reaction A¡C? How many transition states are there? Which step, A¡B or B¡C, is the faster? For the reaction A¡C, is ΔE positive, negative, or zero? [Section 14.6]
The accompanying graph shows plots of ln k versus 1>T for two different reactions. The plots have been extrapolated to the y-intercepts. Which reaction (red or blue) has (b) the larger value for the frequency factor, A? [Section 14.5]
Key Concepts
Arrhenius Equation
Graphical Interpretation of ln k vs. 1/T
Extrapolation of Graphs
The following graph shows two different reaction pathways for the same overall reaction at the same temperature. Is each of the following statements true or false? (b) For both paths, the rate of the reverse reaction is slower than the rate of the forward reaction.
The following diagrams represent mixtures of NO(g) and O21g2. These two substances react as follows: 2 NO1g2 + O21g2¡2 NO21g2 It has been determined experimentally that the rate is second order in NO and first order in O2. Based on this fact, which of the following mixtures will have the fastest initial rate? [Section 14.3]
Consider the diagram that follows, which represents two steps in an overall reaction. The red spheres are oxygen, the blue ones nitrogen, and the green ones fluorine. (d) Write the rate law for the overall reaction if the first step is the slow, rate-determining step. [Section 14.6]
Given the following diagrams at t = 0 min and t = 30 min
After four half-life periods for a first-order reaction, what fraction of reactant remains? [Section 14.4]