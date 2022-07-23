Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reaction Intermediates Reaction intermediates are species that are formed during the conversion of reactants to products but are not present in the final products. In the energy diagram, intermediates correspond to the local minima in potential energy, such as points X and Z in the provided diagram. Identifying intermediates is crucial for understanding the mechanism of the reaction. Recommended video: Guided course 02:14 02:14 Reaction Mechanism Example

Transition States Transition states are high-energy states that occur during the transformation of reactants to products. They represent the maximum energy point along the reaction pathway, depicted as the peaks in the energy diagram, such as point Y. Transition states are critical for determining the activation energy and the rate of the reaction. Recommended video: Guided course 03:12 03:12 Transition Metals