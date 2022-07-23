Skip to main content
Ch.14 - Chemical Kinetics
Brown 14th EditionCh.14 - Chemical KineticsProblem 13
Chapter 14, Problem 13

Based on the following reaction profile, how many intermediates are formed in the reaction A¡C? How many transition states are there? Which step, A¡B or B¡C, is the faster? For the reaction A¡C, is ΔE positive, negative, or zero? [Section 14.6]
Energy diagram showing potential energy vs. reaction progress with points X, Y, Z indicating states.

Reaction intermediates are species that are formed during the conversion of reactants to products but are not present in the final products. In the energy diagram, intermediates correspond to the local minima in potential energy, such as points X and Z in the provided diagram. Identifying intermediates is crucial for understanding the mechanism of the reaction.
Transition states are high-energy states that occur during the transformation of reactants to products. They represent the maximum energy point along the reaction pathway, depicted as the peaks in the energy diagram, such as point Y. Transition states are critical for determining the activation energy and the rate of the reaction.
Activation energy is the minimum energy required for a reaction to occur, influencing the rate of the reaction. The step with the higher activation energy is typically slower. By comparing the energy differences between the reactants and the transition states for steps A→B and B→C, one can determine which step is faster and whether the overall reaction has a positive, negative, or zero change in energy (ΔE).
