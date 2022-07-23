The enzyme urease catalyzes the reaction of urea, (NH 2 CONH 2 ), with water to produce carbon dioxide and ammonia. In water, without the enzyme, the reaction proceeds with a first-order rate constant of 4.15 × 10-5 s-1 at 100°C. In the presence of the enzyme in water, the reaction proceeds with a rate constant of 3.4 × 104 s-1 at 21°C. (b) If the rate of the catalyzed reaction were the same at 100°C as it is at 21°C, what would be the difference in the activation energy between the catalyzed and uncatalyzed reactions?