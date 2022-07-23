The enzyme urease catalyzes the reaction of urea, (NH2CONH2), with water to produce carbon dioxide and ammonia. In water, without the enzyme, the reaction proceeds with a first-order rate constant of 4.15 × 10-5 s-1 at 100°C. In the presence of the enzyme in water, the reaction proceeds with a rate constant of 3.4 × 104 s-1 at 21°C. (c) In actuality, what would you expect for the rate of the catalyzed reaction at 100°C as compared to that at 21°C?
The activation energy of an uncatalyzed reaction is 95 kJ/mol. The addition of a catalyst lowers the activation energy to 55 kJ/mol. Assuming that the collision factor remains the same, by what factor will the catalyst increase the rate of the reaction at (a) 25 C
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Key Concepts
Activation Energy
Catalysts
Arrhenius Equation
The enzyme urease catalyzes the reaction of urea, (NH2CONH2), with water to produce carbon dioxide and ammonia. In water, without the enzyme, the reaction proceeds with a first-order rate constant of 4.15 × 10-5 s-1 at 100°C. In the presence of the enzyme in water, the reaction proceeds with a rate constant of 3.4 × 104 s-1 at 21°C. (b) If the rate of the catalyzed reaction were the same at 100°C as it is at 21°C, what would be the difference in the activation energy between the catalyzed and uncatalyzed reactions?
The activation energy of an uncatalyzed reaction is 95 kJ/mol. The addition of a catalyst lowers the activation energy to 55 kJ/mol. Assuming that the collision factor remains the same, by what factor will the catalyst increase the rate of the reaction at (b) 125 °C?