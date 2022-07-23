Ozone in the upper atmosphere can be destroyed by the following two-step mechanism:
Cl(g) + O3(g) → ClO(g) + O2(g)
ClO(g) + O(g) → Cl(g) + O2(g)
(b) What is the catalyst in the reaction?
Ozone in the upper atmosphere can be destroyed by the following two-step mechanism:
Cl(g) + O3(g) → ClO(g) + O2(g)
ClO(g) + O(g) → Cl(g) + O2(g)
(b) What is the catalyst in the reaction?
Ozone in the upper atmosphere can be destroyed by the following two-step mechanism:
Cl(g) + O3(g) → ClO(g) + O2(g)
ClO(g) + O(g) → Cl(g) + O2(g)
(a) What is the overall equation for this process?
The following mechanism has been proposed for the gasphase reaction of chloroform 1CHCl32 and chlorine:
Step 1: Cl2(g) k1⇌ k-1 2 Cl(g) (fast)
Step 2: Cl(g) + CHCl3(g) k2→ HCl(g) + CCl3(g) (slow)
Step 3: Cl(g0 + CCl3(g) k3→ CCl4 (fast)
(e) What is the rate law predicted by this mechanism? (Hint: The overall reaction order is not an integer.)
The gas-phase decomposition of ozone is thought to occur by the following two-step mechanism.
Step 1: O3(g) ⇌ O2(g) + O(g) (fast)
Step 2: O(g) + O3(g) → 2 O2 (slow)
(a) Write the balanced equation for the overall reaction.
The gas-phase decomposition of ozone is thought to occur by the following two-step mechanism.
Step 1: O3(g) ⇌ O2(g) + O(g) (fast)
Step 2: O(g) + O3(g) → 2 O2 (slow)
(d) If instead the reaction occurred in a single step, would the rate law change? If so, what would it be?