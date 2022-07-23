The gas-phase decomposition of ozone is thought to occur by the following two-step mechanism.

Step 1: O 3 (g) ⇌ O 2 (g) + O(g) (fast)

Step 2: O(g) + O 3 (g) → 2 O 2 (slow)

(b) Derive the rate law that is consistent with this mechanism. (Hint: The product appears in the rate law.)