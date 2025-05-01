Homogeneous vs. Heterogeneous Catalysis

Homogeneous catalysis occurs when the catalyst and the reactants are in the same phase, typically in a solution, while heterogeneous catalysis involves a catalyst in a different phase than the reactants, often solid catalysts with gaseous or liquid reactants. In the provided reaction, since NO2 and SO2 are both gases, this is an example of homogeneous catalysis, as all species involved are in the same phase.