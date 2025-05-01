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Ch.14 - Chemical Kinetics
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.14 - Chemical KineticsProblem 79
Chapter 14, Problem 79

The oxidation of SO2 to SO3 is accelerated by NO2. The reaction proceeds according to: NO2(g) + SO2(g) → NO(g) + SO3(g) 2 NO(g) + O2(g) → 2 NO2(g) (a) Show that, with appropriate coefficients, the two reactions can be summed to give the overall oxidation of SO2 by O2 to give SO3. (d) Is this an example of homogeneous catalysis or heterogeneous catalysis?

Verified step by step guidance
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Step 1: Write down the two given reactions: 1) NO2(g) + SO2(g) → NO(g) + SO3(g) 2) 2 NO(g) + O2(g) → 2 NO2(g)
Step 2: Add the two reactions together. To do this, ensure that the number of moles of each species on the reactant side equals the number of moles on the product side for any intermediates. In this case, NO2 and NO are intermediates.
Step 3: Cancel out the intermediates. Notice that NO2 appears as a reactant in the first reaction and as a product in the second reaction. Similarly, NO appears as a product in the first reaction and as a reactant in the second reaction. Cancel these intermediates.
Step 4: Write the net equation after canceling the intermediates. You should be left with the overall reaction: SO2(g) + 1/2 O2(g) → SO3(g).
Step 5: Determine the type of catalysis. Since both the reactants and the catalyst (NO2) are in the same phase (gaseous), this is an example of homogeneous catalysis.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Catalysis

Catalysis is the process by which the rate of a chemical reaction is increased by a substance called a catalyst. Catalysts work by providing an alternative reaction pathway with a lower activation energy, allowing the reaction to proceed more quickly. In this case, NO2 acts as a catalyst in the oxidation of SO2 to SO3, facilitating the reaction without being consumed in the process.
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Reaction Stoichiometry

Reaction stoichiometry involves the quantitative relationships between reactants and products in a chemical reaction. It is essential to balance chemical equations to ensure that the number of atoms for each element is conserved. In the given question, determining the appropriate coefficients for the reactions allows for the correct summation of the individual reactions to represent the overall process of SO2 oxidation.
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Homogeneous vs. Heterogeneous Catalysis

Homogeneous catalysis occurs when the catalyst and the reactants are in the same phase, typically in a solution, while heterogeneous catalysis involves a catalyst in a different phase than the reactants, often solid catalysts with gaseous or liquid reactants. In the provided reaction, since NO2 and SO2 are both gases, this is an example of homogeneous catalysis, as all species involved are in the same phase.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The addition of NO accelerates the decomposition of N2O, possibly by the following mechanism: NO1g2 + N2O1g2¡N21g2 + NO21g2 2 NO21g2¡2 NO1g2 + O21g2 (b) Is NO serving as a catalyst or an intermediate in this reaction?

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Textbook Question

(a) Most commercial heterogeneous catalysts are extremely finely divided solid materials. Why is particle size important?

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