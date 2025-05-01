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Ch.14 - Chemical Kinetics
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.14 - Chemical KineticsProblem 78
Chapter 14, Problem 78

In solution, chemical species as simple as H+ and OH- can serve as catalysts for reactions. Imagine you could measure the [H+] of a solution containing an acid-catalyzed reaction as it occurs. Assume the reactants and products themselves are neither acids nor bases. Sketch the [H+] concentration profile you would measure as a function of time for the reaction, assuming t = 0 is when you add a drop of acid to the reaction.

Verified step by step guidance
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Step 1: Understand that the addition of an acid to the reaction at t = 0 will increase the concentration of hydrogen ions, [H+], in the solution.
Step 2: Recognize that as the acid-catalyzed reaction proceeds, the [H+] may initially remain relatively constant if the acid is in excess and the reaction is slow compared to the rate of acid consumption.
Step 3: Consider that as the reaction progresses, the [H+] may start to decrease if the acid is consumed faster than it is replenished, or if the reaction reaches completion.
Step 4: Sketch a graph with time on the x-axis and [H+] on the y-axis, starting with a high [H+] at t = 0, then showing a plateau if the acid is in excess, followed by a potential decrease as the reaction consumes the acid.
Step 5: Label the graph to indicate the initial increase in [H+], the plateau phase, and any decrease in [H+] as the reaction proceeds and the acid is consumed.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acid-Base Chemistry

Acid-base chemistry involves the study of proton donors (acids) and proton acceptors (bases). In aqueous solutions, acids release H+ ions, while bases produce OH- ions. Understanding the behavior of these ions is crucial for predicting how they influence reaction rates and mechanisms, particularly in acid-catalyzed reactions.
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Arrhenius Acids and Bases

Catalysis

Catalysis refers to the process by which the rate of a chemical reaction is increased by a substance called a catalyst, which is not consumed in the reaction. In this context, H+ ions act as a catalyst by providing protons that facilitate the reaction without being permanently altered, thus affecting the concentration profile of H+ over time.
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Catalyzed vs. Uncatalyzed Reactions

Concentration Profiles

A concentration profile illustrates how the concentration of a particular species changes over time during a reaction. In this scenario, measuring the [H+] concentration as a function of time will show an initial increase due to the added acid, followed by a potential decrease as the reaction proceeds, reflecting the dynamic nature of the acid-catalyzed process.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

(c) Do catalysts affect the overall enthalpy change for a reaction, the activation energy, or both?

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Textbook Question

The addition of NO accelerates the decomposition of N2O, possibly by the following mechanism: NO1g2 + N2O1g2¡N21g2 + NO21g2 2 NO21g2¡2 NO1g2 + O21g2 (b) Is NO serving as a catalyst or an intermediate in this reaction?

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Textbook Question

(a) Most commercial heterogeneous catalysts are extremely finely divided solid materials. Why is particle size important?

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