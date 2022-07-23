The rate of a first-order reaction is followed by spectroscopy, monitoring the absorbance of a colored reactant at 520 nm. The reaction occurs in a 1.00-cm sample cell, and the only colored species in the reaction has an extinction coefficient of 5.60 × 103 M-1 cm-1 at 520 nm.

(d) How long does it take for the absorbance to fall to 0.100?