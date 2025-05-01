Graphical Analysis of Kinetics

Graphical analysis in chemical kinetics often involves plotting data to determine relationships between variables. In this case, a plot of ln(k) versus 1/T (in Kelvin) can be used to derive Ea from the slope of the resulting line, according to the linear form of the Arrhenius equation. This method allows for a visual interpretation of how the rate constant changes with temperature, facilitating the calculation of activation energy.