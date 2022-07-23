Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.14 - Chemical Kinetics
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.14 - Chemical KineticsProblem 118c
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 14, Problem 118c

The reaction between ethyl iodide and hydroxide ion in ethanol 1C2H5OH2 solution, C2H5I1alc2 + OH- 1alc2 ¡ C2H5OH1l2 + I - 1alc2, has an activation energy of 86.8 kJ>mol and a frequency factor of 2.10 * 1011 M-1 s-1. (c) Which reagent in the reaction is limiting, assuming the reaction proceeds to completion?

Verified Solution
Video duration:
5m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone here we have a question telling us that the reaction of methyl chloride with hydroxide ion in methanol solution is shown below methyl chloride plus hydroxide forms methanol plus chlorine. A 500 millimeter solution of sodium hydroxide is prepared by dissolving 0.350 g of sodium hydroxide in methanol. On the other hand, a 500 millimeter methyl chloride solution was prepared by dissolving 0.400 g of methyl chloride and methanol determine the limiting re agent when equal volumes of the two solutions are mixed, assume that the reaction goes to completion. The reaction is a 1-1 ratio. So the reaction with the fewer moles is going to be the limiting reaction. So first we're going to calculate our moles of hydroxide. So our molar mass of sodium hydroxide is .99 g per mole. Our mass of sodium plus zero g per mole. Our mass of oxygen plus 1.8 g per mole are mass of hydrogen And that equals 39.998 g per mole Are moles of hydroxide is going to equal 0. grams of sodium hydroxide times one mole of sodium hydroxide over its smaller mass. So 39. g sodium hydroxide times one mole of hydroxide divided by one mole of sodium hydroxide equals 8. times 10 to the -3 moles of hydroxide. Now we're going to do the same thing for our moles of methyl chloride. So our molar mass of methyl chloride is 12 0. grams per mole for our carbon Plus 1. g per mole times three Plus 35. grams per mole for our coin. And that equals 50. grams per mole Are moles of metal chloride is going to equal 0.400 g of meth chloride times one mole, Divided by its smaller mass, which we calculate to be 50.484. So our grams here are canceling out And that equals 7.923, 3 times 10 to the - moles. And this is less than 8.7504 times to the -3 moles. So this is going to be our limiting and that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Platinum nanoparticles of diameter 2 nm are important catalysts in carbon monoxide oxidation to carbon dioxide. Platinum crystallizes in a face-centered cubic arrangement with an edge length of 3.924 Å. (c) Using your results from (a) and (b), calculate the percentage of Pt atoms that are on the surface of a 2.0-nm nanoparticle.

441
views
Textbook Question

One of the many remarkable enzymes in the human body is carbonic anhydrase, which catalyzes the interconversion of carbon dioxide and water with bicarbonate ion and protons. If it were not for this enzyme, the body could not rid itself rapidly enough of the CO2 accumulated by cell metabolism. The enzyme catalyzes the dehydration (release to air) of up to 107 CO2 molecules per second. Which components of this description correspond to the terms enzyme, substrate, and turnover number?

919
views
Textbook Question

Enzymes are often described as following the two-step mechanism: E + S Δ ES 1fast2 ES ¡ E + P 1slow2 where E = enzyme, S = substrate, ES = enzyme9substrate complex, and P = product. (b) Molecules that can bind to the active site of an enzyme but are not converted into product are called enzyme inhibitors. Write an additional elementary step to add into the preceding mechanism to account for the reaction of E with I, an inhibitor.

1129
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

The reaction between ethyl iodide and hydroxide ion in ethanol 1C2H5OH2 solution, C2H5I1alc2 + OH- 1alc2 ¡ C2H5OH1l2 + I - 1alc2, has an activation energy of 86.8 kJ>mol and a frequency factor of 2.10 * 1011 M-1 s-1. (d) Assuming the frequency factor and activation energy do not change as a function of temperature, calculate the rate constant for the reaction at 50 C.

532
views
Textbook Question

The gas-phase reaction of NO with F2 to form NOF and F has an activation energy of Ea = 6.3 kJ>mol. and a frequency factor of A = 6.0 * 108 M-1 s-1. The reaction is believed to be bimolecular: NO1g2 + F21g2 ¡ NOF1g2 + F1g2 (e) Suggest a reason for the low activation energy for the reaction.

793
views
Textbook Question

The mechanism for the oxidation of HBr by O2 to form 2 H2O and Br2 is shown in Exercise 14.74. (a) Calculate the overall standard enthalpy change for the reaction process.

752
views