Chapter 14, Problem 118c

The reaction between ethyl iodide and hydroxide ion in ethanol 1C2H5OH2 solution, C2H5I1alc2 + OH- 1alc2 ¡ C2H5OH1l2 + I - 1alc2, has an activation energy of 86.8 kJ>mol and a frequency factor of 2.10 * 1011 M-1 s-1. (c) Which reagent in the reaction is limiting, assuming the reaction proceeds to completion?

Verified Solution

Video duration: 5m 5m Play a video:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.

0 Comments Was this helpful? 0 Bookmarked