Chapter 14, Problem 118c
The reaction between ethyl iodide and hydroxide ion in ethanol 1C2H5OH2 solution, C2H5I1alc2 + OH- 1alc2 ¡ C2H5OH1l2 + I - 1alc2, has an activation energy of 86.8 kJ>mol and a frequency factor of 2.10 * 1011 M-1 s-1. (c) Which reagent in the reaction is limiting, assuming the reaction proceeds to completion?
Platinum nanoparticles of diameter 2 nm are important catalysts in carbon monoxide oxidation to carbon dioxide. Platinum crystallizes in a face-centered cubic arrangement with an edge length of 3.924 Å. (c) Using your results from (a) and (b), calculate the percentage of Pt atoms that are on the surface of a 2.0-nm nanoparticle.
One of the many remarkable enzymes in the human body is carbonic anhydrase, which catalyzes the interconversion of carbon dioxide and water with bicarbonate ion and protons. If it were not for this enzyme, the body could not rid itself rapidly enough of the CO2 accumulated by cell metabolism. The enzyme catalyzes the dehydration (release to air) of up to 107 CO2 molecules per second. Which components of this description correspond to the terms enzyme, substrate, and turnover number?
Enzymes are often described as following the two-step mechanism: E + S Δ ES 1fast2 ES ¡ E + P 1slow2 where E = enzyme, S = substrate, ES = enzyme9substrate complex, and P = product. (b) Molecules that can bind to the active site of an enzyme but are not converted into product are called enzyme inhibitors. Write an additional elementary step to add into the preceding mechanism to account for the reaction of E with I, an inhibitor.
The reaction between ethyl iodide and hydroxide ion in ethanol 1C2H5OH2 solution, C2H5I1alc2 + OH- 1alc2 ¡ C2H5OH1l2 + I - 1alc2, has an activation energy of 86.8 kJ>mol and a frequency factor of 2.10 * 1011 M-1 s-1. (d) Assuming the frequency factor and activation energy do not change as a function of temperature, calculate the rate constant for the reaction at 50 C.
The gas-phase reaction of NO with F2 to form NOF and F has an activation energy of Ea = 6.3 kJ>mol. and a frequency factor of A = 6.0 * 108 M-1 s-1. The reaction is believed to be bimolecular: NO1g2 + F21g2 ¡ NOF1g2 + F1g2 (e) Suggest a reason for the low activation energy for the reaction.
The mechanism for the oxidation of HBr by O2 to form 2 H2O and Br2 is shown in Exercise 14.74. (a) Calculate the overall standard enthalpy change for the reaction process.