Nitric oxide (NO) reacts readily with chlorine gas as follows: 2 NO(𝑔) + Cl 2 (𝑔) ⇌ 2 NOCl(𝑔) At 700 K, the equilibrium constant Kp for this reaction is 0.26. Predict the behavior of each of the following mixtures at this temperature and indicate whether or not the mixtures are at equilibrium. If not, state whether the mixture will need to produce more products or reactants to reach equilibrium.

(a) P NO = 0.15 atm, P Cl2 = 0.31 atm, P NOCl = 0.11 atm

(b) P NO = 0.12 atm, P Cl2 = 0.10 atm, P NOCl = 0.050 atm