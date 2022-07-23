Equilibrium Constant (K<sub>c</sub>)

The equilibrium constant, K<sub>c</sub>, is a value that expresses the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at equilibrium for a given reaction at a specific temperature. It is a fixed value for a particular reaction under specified conditions. Comparing Q<sub>c</sub> to K<sub>c</sub> allows us to predict the direction of the reaction's shift towards equilibrium.