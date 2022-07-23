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Ch.15 - Chemical Equilibrium
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.15 - Chemical EquilibriumProblem 41a
Chapter 15, Problem 41a

(a) If Qc < Kc, in which direction will a reaction proceed in order to reach equilibrium?

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Identify the given terms: Q_c is the reaction quotient, and K_c is the equilibrium constant.
Understand the relationship: If Q_c < K_c, it means the concentration of products is less than what is required at equilibrium.
Determine the direction: The reaction will proceed in the forward direction to produce more products and reach equilibrium.
Visualize the process: As the reaction moves forward, the concentration of reactants will decrease, and the concentration of products will increase.
Conclude the reasoning: The reaction continues in the forward direction until Q_c equals K_c, achieving equilibrium.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reaction Quotient (Q<sub>c</sub>)

The reaction quotient, Q<sub>c</sub>, is a measure of the relative concentrations of products and reactants at any point in a reaction. It is calculated using the same expression as the equilibrium constant (K<sub>c</sub>), but with the current concentrations instead of equilibrium concentrations. Q<sub>c</sub> helps determine the direction in which a reaction will shift to reach equilibrium.
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Reaction Quotient Q

Equilibrium Constant (K<sub>c</sub>)

The equilibrium constant, K<sub>c</sub>, is a value that expresses the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at equilibrium for a given reaction at a specific temperature. It is a fixed value for a particular reaction under specified conditions. Comparing Q<sub>c</sub> to K<sub>c</sub> allows us to predict the direction of the reaction's shift towards equilibrium.
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Equilibrium Constant K

Le Chatelier's Principle

Le Chatelier's Principle states that if a system at equilibrium is disturbed by a change in concentration, temperature, or pressure, the system will adjust to counteract the disturbance and restore a new equilibrium. In the context of Q<sub>c</sub> and K<sub>c</sub>, if Q<sub>c</sub> is less than K<sub>c</sub>, the reaction will shift to the right, favoring the formation of products to achieve equilibrium.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

(a) If Qc > Kc, how must the reaction proceed to reach equilibrium?

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Textbook Question

At 100°C, the equilibrium constant for the reaction COCl2(𝑔) ⇌ CO(𝑔) + Cl2(𝑔) has the value 𝐾𝑐 = 2.19×10−10. Are the following mixtures of COCl2, CO, and Cl2 at 100°C at equilibrium? If not, indicate the direction that the reaction must proceed to achieve equilibrium.

(a) [COCl2] = 2.00×10−3 M, [CO] = 3.3×10−6 M, [Cl2] = 6.62×10−6 M

(b) [COCl2] = 4.50×10−2 M, [CO] = 1.1×10−7 M, [Cl2] = 2.25×10−6 M

(c) [COCl2] = 0.0100 M, [CO] = [Cl2] = 1.48×10−6 M

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