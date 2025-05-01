At a temperature of 700 K, the forward and reverse rate constants for the reaction 2 HI(g) ⇌ H 2 (g) + I 2 (g) are k f = 1.8×10−30 M−1s−1 and k r = 0.063 M−1s−1.

(a) What is the value of the equilibrium constant K c at 700 K?