Equilibrium Constant (Kc)

The equilibrium constant, Kc, is a numerical value that expresses the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at equilibrium for a given reaction at a specific temperature. It is calculated using the formula Kc = [products]^[coefficients] / [reactants]^[coefficients]. A Kc value greater than 1 indicates that products are favored at equilibrium, while a value less than 1 suggests that reactants are favored.