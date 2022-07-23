The following equilibria were measured at 823 K: CoO(s) + H2(g) ⇌ Co(s) + H2O(g) Kc = 67 H2(g) + CO2(g) ⇌ CO(g) + H2O(g) Kc = 0.14 (d) If the reaction vessel from part (c) is heated to 823 K and allowed to come to equilibrium, how much CoO(s) remains?
Ch.15 - Chemical Equilibrium
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 15, Problem 96a
The following equilibria were measured at 823 K: CoO(s) + H2(g) ⇌ Co(s) + H2O(g) Kc = 67 H2(g) + CO2(g) ⇌ CO(g) + H2O(g) Kc = 0.14 (a) Use these equilibria to calculate the equilibrium constant, Kc, for the reaction CoO(s) + CO(g) ⇌ Co(s) + CO2(g) at 823 K.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given reactions and their equilibrium constants. The first reaction is CoO(s) + H2(g) ⇌ Co(s) + H2O(g) with Kc = 67. The second reaction is H2(g) + CO2(g) ⇌ CO(g) + H2O(g) with Kc = 0.14.
Write the target reaction: CoO(s) + CO(g) ⇌ Co(s) + CO2(g). Notice that this reaction can be obtained by reversing the first given reaction and adding it to the second given reaction.
Reverse the first reaction to get Co(s) + H2O(g) ⇌ CoO(s) + H2(g). The equilibrium constant for the reversed reaction will be the reciprocal of the original, which is 1/67.
Add the reversed first reaction to the second reaction. This involves adding Co(s) + H2O(g) ⇌ CoO(s) + H2(g) to H2(g) + CO2(g) ⇌ CO(g) + H2O(g). The H2(g) and H2O(g) will cancel out, resulting in CoO(s) + CO(g) ⇌ Co(s) + CO2(g).
Calculate the equilibrium constant for the target reaction by multiplying the constants of the individual reactions used. The equilibrium constant for the target reaction, Kc, is (1/67) * 0.14.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:3m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Equilibrium Constant (Kc)
The equilibrium constant, Kc, is a numerical value that expresses the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at equilibrium for a given reaction at a specific temperature. It is calculated using the formula Kc = [products]^[coefficients] / [reactants]^[coefficients]. A Kc value greater than 1 indicates that products are favored at equilibrium, while a value less than 1 suggests that reactants are favored.
Recommended video:
Le Chatelier's Principle
Le Chatelier's Principle states that if a dynamic equilibrium is disturbed by changing the conditions, the system will adjust itself to counteract the change and restore a new equilibrium. This principle is crucial for predicting how changes in concentration, pressure, or temperature will affect the position of equilibrium in a chemical reaction.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:32
Le Chatelier's Principle
Manipulating Equilibrium Expressions
When dealing with multiple equilibria, it is essential to manipulate the equilibrium expressions correctly to derive the desired Kc for a new reaction. This involves using the relationships between the given reactions, such as reversing a reaction (which inverts Kc) or adding reactions (which multiplies Kc values). Understanding how to combine these expressions is key to solving complex equilibrium problems.
Recommended video:
Related Practice
Textbook Question
573
views
Textbook Question
The phase diagram for SO2 is shown here. (d) At which of the three points marked in red does SO2(g) most closely approach ideal-gas behavior?
767
views
Textbook Question
At a temperature of 700 K, the forward and reverse rate constants for the reaction 2 HI(g) ⇌ H2(g) + I2(g) are kf = 1.8×10−30 M−1s−1 and kr = 0.063 M−1s−1.
(a) What is the value of the equilibrium constant Kc at 700 K?
(b) Is the forward reaction endothermic or exothermic if the rate constants for the same reaction have values of kf = 0.097M−1s−1 and kr = 2.6 M−1s−1 at 800 K?
298
views
Textbook Question
The phase diagram for SO2 is shown here. (e) At which of the three red points does SO2(g) behave least ideally?
1361
views