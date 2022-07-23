Textbook Question
Butyric acid is responsible for the foul smell of rancid butter. The pKa of butyric acid is 4.84. (a) Calculate the pKb for the butyrate ion.
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Butyric acid is responsible for the foul smell of rancid butter. The pKa of butyric acid is 4.84. (a) Calculate the pKb for the butyrate ion.
The following observations are made about a diprotic acid H2A: (i) A 0.10 M solution of H2A has pH = 3.30. (ii) A 0.10 M solution of the salt NaHA is acidic. Which of the following could be the value of pKa2 for H2A: (i) 3.22, (ii) 5.30, (iii) 7.47, or (iv) 9.82?