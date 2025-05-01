pH and pOH Relationship

pH is a measure of the acidity or basicity of a solution, defined as the negative logarithm of the hydrogen ion concentration. Conversely, pOH measures the concentration of hydroxide ions. The relationship between pH and pOH is given by the equation pH + pOH = 14 at 25°C. Once the concentration of OH- is determined, pOH can be calculated, and subsequently, pH can be derived from this relationship.