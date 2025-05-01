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Ch.16 - Acid-Base Equilibria
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.16 - Acid-Base EquilibriaProblem 8
Chapter 16, Problem 8

Each of the three molecules shown here contains an OH group, but one molecule acts as a base, one as an acid, and the third is neither acid nor base. (c) Which one is neither acidic nor basic?
Three molecular models showing OH groups; identify which is neither acidic nor basic.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the functional groups in each molecule. The first molecule has a carboxyl group (COOH), the second molecule has an amide group (CONH2), and the third molecule has a carboxyl group (COOH).
Recall that carboxyl groups (COOH) are typically acidic because they can donate a proton (H+).
Recall that amide groups (CONH2) are generally neutral because they do not easily donate or accept protons.
Determine the acidic or basic nature of each molecule based on their functional groups. The first and third molecules, containing carboxyl groups, are acidic.
Conclude that the second molecule, containing an amide group, is neither acidic nor basic.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acids and Bases

Acids are substances that can donate protons (H+) in a chemical reaction, while bases are substances that can accept protons. The Brønsted-Lowry theory defines acids as proton donors and bases as proton acceptors. Understanding the behavior of molecules in terms of proton transfer is essential for identifying their acidic or basic nature.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:00
Arrhenius Acids and Bases

Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. The presence of an -OH (hydroxyl) group typically indicates alcohols, which can exhibit acidic or basic properties depending on the molecular structure and surrounding atoms. Identifying functional groups helps in predicting the behavior of the molecules.

Neutral Molecules

A neutral molecule is one that does not exhibit acidic or basic properties in solution. This can occur when the molecule does not have the ability to donate or accept protons. Recognizing the structural features that contribute to a molecule's neutrality is crucial for determining which of the given molecules is neither acidic nor basic.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:56
Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Consider the molecular models shown here, where X represents a halogen atom. (a) If X is the same atom in both molecules, which molecule will be more acidic?

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Textbook Question

The following diagrams represent aqueous solutions of three acids, HX, HY, and HZ. The water molecules have been omitted for clarity, and the hydrated proton is represented as H+ rather than H3O+.(c) Which solution would have the highest pH?

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Textbook Question

Phenylephrine, an organic substance with molecular formula C9H13NO2, is used as a nasal decongenstant in over-thecounter medications. The molecular structure of phenylephrine is shown below using the usual shortcut organic structure. (a) Would you expect a solution of phenylephrine to be acidic, neutral, or basic?

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Textbook Question

Phenylephrine, an organic substance with molecular formula C9H13NO2, is used as a nasal decongenstant in over-thecounter medications. The molecular structure of phenylephrine is shown below using the usual shortcut organic structure. (c) Would you expect a solution of phenylephrine hydrochloride to be acidic, neutral, or basic?

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Textbook Question

The following diagrams represent aqueous solutions of three acids, HX, HY, and HZ. The water molecules have been omitted for clarity, and the hydrated proton is represented as H+ rather than H3O+.(b) Which acid would have the smallest aciddissociation constant, Ka?

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Textbook Question

The following diagrams represent aqueous solutions of three acids, HX, HY, and HZ. The water molecules have been omitted for clarity, and the hydrated proton is represented as H+ rather than H3O+. (a) Which of the acids is a strong acid? Explain.

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