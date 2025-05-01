Oxalic acid H2C2O4 is a diprotic acid. By using data in Appendix D as needed, determine whether each of the following statements is true: (a) H2C2O4 can serve as both a Brønsted–Lowry acid and a Brønsted–Lowry base. (b) C2O4²⁻ is the conjugate base of HC2O4⁻. (c) An aqueous solution of the strong electrolyte KHC2O4 will have a pH of 6 or 7.