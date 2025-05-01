Henderson-Hasselbalch Equation

The Henderson-Hasselbalch equation relates the pH of a solution to the pKa of the acid and the ratio of the concentrations of the deprotonated and protonated forms. It is expressed as pH = pKa + log([A-]/[HA]). This equation is particularly useful for calculating the pH of weak acid solutions, such as saccharin, by incorporating the concentrations of the ionized and non-ionized forms.