Textbook Question
Calculate the pH of each of the following solutions (Ka and Kb values are given in Appendix D): (a) 0.095 M propionic acid (C2H5COOH) (b) 0.100 M hydrogen chromate ion (HCrO4-)
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Calculate the pH of each of the following solutions (Ka and Kb values are given in Appendix D): (a) 0.095 M propionic acid (C2H5COOH) (b) 0.100 M hydrogen chromate ion (HCrO4-)
The acid-dissociation constant for chlorous acid 1HClO22 is 1.1 * 10-2. Calculate the concentrations of H3O+, ClO2-, and HClO2 at equilibrium if the initial concentration of HClO2 is 0.0125 M.
Calculate the percent ionization of propionic acid (C2H5COOH) in solutions of each of the following concentrations (Ka is given in Appendix D): (a) 0.250 M (b) 0.0800 M (c) 0.0200 M