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Ch.16 - Acid-Base Equilibria
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.16 - Acid-Base EquilibriaProblem 61
Chapter 16, Problem 61

Saccharin, a sugar substitute, is a weak acid with pKa = 2.32 at 25 °C. It ionizes in aqueous solution as follows: HNC7H4SO31(aq) ⇌ H+(aq) + NC7H4SO3-(aq). What is the pH of a 0.10 M solution of this substance?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given information: The concentration of saccharin is 0.10 M, and the pKa is 2.32.
Use the relationship between pKa and Ka: \( \text{pKa} = -\log_{10}(K_a) \). Calculate \( K_a \) by rearranging the formula to \( K_a = 10^{-\text{pKa}} \).
Set up the expression for the ionization of saccharin: \( K_a = \frac{[H^+][NC_7H_4SO_3^-]}{[HNC_7H_4SO_3]} \). Assume \([H^+] = [NC_7H_4SO_3^-] = x\) and \([HNC_7H_4SO_3] = 0.10 - x\).
Substitute the expressions into the \( K_a \) equation: \( K_a = \frac{x^2}{0.10 - x} \). Since \( K_a \) is small, assume \( x \ll 0.10 \), simplifying to \( K_a \approx \frac{x^2}{0.10} \).
Solve for \( x \) (which is \([H^+]\)) using the simplified equation: \( x = \sqrt{K_a \times 0.10} \). Finally, calculate the pH using \( \text{pH} = -\log_{10}(x) \).

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

pKa and pH Relationship

The pKa value of an acid indicates its strength; a lower pKa means a stronger acid. The pH of a solution is a measure of the concentration of hydrogen ions (H+) in that solution. The relationship between pKa and pH is crucial for understanding how much of the acid will ionize in solution, which directly affects the pH.
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pH and pOH Calculations

Weak Acid Ionization

Weak acids do not completely dissociate in solution, establishing an equilibrium between the undissociated acid and its ions. The ionization of saccharin can be represented by the equilibrium expression, which allows us to calculate the concentration of H+ ions produced. This is essential for determining the pH of the solution.
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Calculating Percent Ionization of Weak Acids

Henderson-Hasselbalch Equation

The Henderson-Hasselbalch equation relates the pH of a solution to the pKa of the acid and the ratio of the concentrations of the deprotonated and protonated forms. It is expressed as pH = pKa + log([A-]/[HA]). This equation is particularly useful for calculating the pH of weak acid solutions, such as saccharin, by incorporating the concentrations of the ionized and non-ionized forms.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Calculate the pH of each of the following solutions (Ka and Kb values are given in Appendix D): (a) 0.095 M propionic acid (C2H5COOH) (b) 0.100 M hydrogen chromate ion (HCrO4-)

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Textbook Question

The acid-dissociation constant for chlorous acid 1HClO22 is 1.1 * 10-2. Calculate the concentrations of H3O+, ClO2-, and HClO2 at equilibrium if the initial concentration of HClO2 is 0.0125 M.

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Textbook Question

Calculate the percent ionization of propionic acid (C2H5COOH) in solutions of each of the following concentrations (Ka is given in Appendix D): (a) 0.250 M (b) 0.0800 M (c) 0.0200 M

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