A 35.0-mL sample of 0.150 M acetic acid 1CH3COOH2 is titrated with 0.150 M NaOH solution. Calculate the pH after the following volumes of base have been added: (b) 17.5 mL.
A 35.0-mL sample of 0.150 M acetic acid (CH3COOH) is titrated with 0.150 M NaOH solution. Calculate the pH after the following volumes of base have been added: (c) 34.5 mL, (d) 35.0 mL, (e) 35.5 mL, (f) 50.0 mL.
Key Concepts
Acid-Base Titration
Buffer Solutions
pH Calculation
A 20.0-mL sample of 0.150 M KOH is titrated with 0.125 M HClO4 solution. Calculate the pH after the following volumes of acid have been added: (a) 20.0 mL. (b) 23.0 mL.
Consider the titration of 30.0 mL of 0.050 M NH3 with 0.025 M HCl. Calculate the pH after the following volumes of titrant have been added: (b) 20.0 mL (c) 59.0 mL.
A 20.0-mL sample of 0.150 M KOH is titrated with 0.125 M HClO4 solution. Calculate the pH after the following volumes of acid have been added: (d) 25.0 mL. (e) 30.0 mL.
Consider the titration of 30.0 mL of 0.050 M NH3 with 0.025 M HCl. Calculate the pH after the following volumes of titrant have been added: (e) 61.0 mL (f) 65.0 mL.
A 20.0-mL sample of 0.200 M HBr solution is titrated with 0.200 M NaOH solution. Calculate the pH of the solution after the following volumes of base have been added: (e) 35.0 mL.