Skip to main content
Ch.17 - Additional Aspects of Aqueous Equilibria
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.17 - Additional Aspects of Aqueous EquilibriaProblem 112
Chapter 17, Problem 112

A sample of 7.5 L of NH3 gas at 22 _x001F_C and 735 torr is bubbled into a 0.50-L solution of 0.40 M HCl. Assuming that all the NH3 dissolves and that the volume of the solution remains 0.50 L, calculate the pH of the resulting solution.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Convert the temperature from Celsius to Kelvin by adding 273.15 to the Celsius temperature. This will be used in the ideal gas law calculation.
Step 2: Use the ideal gas law, PV = nRT, to calculate the number of moles of NH3 gas. Convert the pressure from torr to atm by dividing by 760, and use the volume in liters, the temperature in Kelvin, and R = 0.0821 L·atm/mol·K.
Step 3: Calculate the initial moles of HCl in the solution using the concentration (0.40 M) and the volume of the solution (0.50 L).
Step 4: Determine the limiting reactant by comparing the moles of NH3 and HCl. NH3 reacts with HCl in a 1:1 molar ratio to form NH4Cl.
Step 5: Calculate the concentration of NH4+ in the solution after the reaction. Use this concentration to find the pH by considering the hydrolysis of NH4+ and using the expression for the equilibrium constant, Kb, of NH3.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ideal Gas Law

The Ideal Gas Law relates the pressure, volume, temperature, and number of moles of a gas through the equation PV = nRT. In this question, it is essential to calculate the number of moles of NH3 gas present in the sample before it reacts with HCl. Understanding this relationship allows for the conversion of gas conditions into moles, which is crucial for subsequent calculations.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:15
Ideal Gas Law Formula

Acid-Base Neutralization

Acid-base neutralization is a chemical reaction where an acid reacts with a base to produce water and a salt. In this scenario, NH3 acts as a weak base and HCl as a strong acid. The stoichiometry of the reaction will determine the amounts of NH3 and HCl that react, which is necessary to find the resulting concentrations of the products and the pH of the solution.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:04
Lewis Acids and Bases

pH Calculation

pH is a measure of the acidity or basicity of a solution, calculated using the formula pH = -log[H+]. After determining the concentrations of the remaining acid or base in the solution post-reaction, the pH can be calculated. Understanding how to derive the concentration of hydrogen ions from the dissociation of acids and bases is critical for accurately determining the pH of the resulting solution.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:15
pH Calculation Example
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Baking soda (sodium bicarbonate, NaHCO3) reacts with acids in foods to form carbonic acid (H2CO3), which in turn decomposes to water and carbon dioxide gas. In a cake batter, the CO2(g) forms bubbles and causes the cake to rise. (b) The density of baking soda is 2.16 g/cm3. Calculate the concentration of lactic acid in one cup of sour milk (assuming the rule of thumb applies), in units of mol/L. (One cup = 236.6 mL = 48 teaspoons).

Textbook Question

A concentration of 10–100 parts per billion (by mass) of Ag+ is an effective disinfectant in swimming pools. However, if the concentration exceeds this range, the Ag+ can cause adverse health effects. One way to maintain an appropriate concentration of Ag+ is to add a slightly soluble salt to the pool. Using Ksp values from Appendix D, calculate the equilibrium concentration of Ag+ in parts per billion that would exist in equilibrium with (b) AgBr (c) AgI.

986
views
Textbook Question

(a) Write the net ionic equation for the reaction that occurs when a solution of hydrochloric acid (HCl) is mixed with a solution of sodium formate 1NaCHO22.

1573
views
Textbook Question

(a) A 0.1044-g sample of an unknown monoprotic acid requires 22.10 mL of 0.0500 M NaOH to reach the end point. What is the molar mass of the unknown?

1774
views
Textbook Question

(b) As the acid is titrated, the pH of the solution after the addition of 11.05 mL of the base is 4.89. What is the Ka for the acid?

796
views