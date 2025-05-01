Baking soda (sodium bicarbonate, NaHCO3) reacts with acids in foods to form carbonic acid (H2CO3), which in turn decomposes to water and carbon dioxide gas. In a cake batter, the CO2(g) forms bubbles and causes the cake to rise. (b) The density of baking soda is 2.16 g/cm3. Calculate the concentration of lactic acid in one cup of sour milk (assuming the rule of thumb applies), in units of mol/L. (One cup = 236.6 mL = 48 teaspoons).
A sample of 7.5 L of NH3 gas at 22 _x001F_C and 735 torr is bubbled into a 0.50-L solution of 0.40 M HCl. Assuming that all the NH3 dissolves and that the volume of the solution remains 0.50 L, calculate the pH of the resulting solution.
Key Concepts
Ideal Gas Law
Acid-Base Neutralization
pH Calculation
A concentration of 10–100 parts per billion (by mass) of Ag+ is an effective disinfectant in swimming pools. However, if the concentration exceeds this range, the Ag+ can cause adverse health effects. One way to maintain an appropriate concentration of Ag+ is to add a slightly soluble salt to the pool. Using Ksp values from Appendix D, calculate the equilibrium concentration of Ag+ in parts per billion that would exist in equilibrium with (b) AgBr (c) AgI.
(a) Write the net ionic equation for the reaction that occurs when a solution of hydrochloric acid (HCl) is mixed with a solution of sodium formate 1NaCHO22.
(a) A 0.1044-g sample of an unknown monoprotic acid requires 22.10 mL of 0.0500 M NaOH to reach the end point. What is the molar mass of the unknown?
(b) As the acid is titrated, the pH of the solution after the addition of 11.05 mL of the base is 4.89. What is the Ka for the acid?