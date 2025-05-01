A concentration of 10–100 parts per billion (by mass) of Ag+ is an effective disinfectant in swimming pools. However, if the concentration exceeds this range, the Ag+ can cause adverse health effects. One way to maintain an appropriate concentration of Ag+ is to add a slightly soluble salt to the pool. Using K sp values from Appendix D, calculate the equilibrium concentration of Ag+ in parts per billion that would exist in equilibrium with (b) AgBr (c) AgI.