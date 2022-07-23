You have to prepare a pH = 3.50 buffer, and you have the following 0.10 M solutions available: HCOOH, CH3COOH, H3PO4, HCOONa, CH3COONa, and NaH2PO4. How many milliliters of each solution would you use to make approximately 1 L of the buffer?
Ch.17 - Additional Aspects of Aqueous Equilibria
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 17, Problem 29b
(b) What is the ratio of HCO3- to H2CO3 in an exhausted marathon runner whose blood pH is 7.1?
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1
Identify the relevant chemical species involved, which are bicarbonate ion (HCO3-) and carbonic acid (H2CO3).
Use the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation for the bicarbonate buffer system in blood: pH = pKa + log([HCO3-]/[H2CO3]).
Find the pKa value of carbonic acid, which is typically around 6.1 at body temperature.
Substitute the given pH value (7.1) and the pKa value into the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation.
Solve the equation for the ratio [HCO3-]/[H2CO3] by isolating this term and using basic algebraic operations.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Buffer Systems
Buffer systems in the body, particularly the bicarbonate buffer system, help maintain pH levels in the blood. This system involves a dynamic equilibrium between carbonic acid (H2CO3) and bicarbonate ions (HCO3-), which can absorb excess hydrogen ions (H+) or release them to stabilize pH. Understanding this balance is crucial for analyzing changes in blood pH, especially in physiological conditions like exhaustion.
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Acid-Base Balance
Acid-base balance refers to the mechanisms the body uses to maintain a stable pH in the blood and other fluids. The normal blood pH range is approximately 7.35 to 7.45, and deviations can indicate metabolic or respiratory issues. In the case of an exhausted marathon runner with a pH of 7.1, this indicates acidosis, which can result from increased lactic acid production and depletion of bicarbonate.
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Henderson-Hasselbalch Equation
The Henderson-Hasselbalch equation relates the pH of a solution to the concentration ratio of an acid and its conjugate base. For the bicarbonate buffer system, it can be expressed as pH = pKa + log([HCO3-]/[H2CO3]). This equation is essential for calculating the ratio of bicarbonate to carbonic acid in the blood, allowing for a quantitative understanding of how the body compensates for changes in pH.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
The accompanying graph shows the titration curves for two monoprotic acids. (d) Estimate the pKa of the weak acid.
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Textbook Question
A buffer contains 0.10 mol of acetic acid and 0.13 mol of sodium acetate in 1.00 L. (c) What is the pH of the buffer after the addition of 0.02 mol of HNO3?
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Textbook Question
You have to prepare a pH = 5.00 buffer, and you have the following 0.10 M solutions available: HCOOH, HCOONa, CH3COOH, CH3COONa, HCN, and NaCN. How many milliliters of each solution would you use to make approximately 1 L of the buffer?
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Textbook Question
(a) What is the ratio of HCO3- to H2CO3 in blood of pH 7.4?
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