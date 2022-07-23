Textbook Question
(b) What is the ratio of HCO3- to H2CO3 in an exhausted marathon runner whose blood pH is 7.1?
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(b) What is the ratio of HCO3- to H2CO3 in an exhausted marathon runner whose blood pH is 7.1?
The accompanying graph shows the titration curves for two monoprotic acids. (d) Estimate the pKa of the weak acid.
You have to prepare a pH = 5.00 buffer, and you have the following 0.10 M solutions available: HCOOH, HCOONa, CH3COOH, CH3COONa, HCN, and NaCN. How many milliliters of each solution would you use to make approximately 1 L of the buffer?
(a) What is the ratio of HCO3- to H2CO3 in blood of pH 7.4?