Calculate the pH at the equivalence point in titrating 0.100 M solutions of each of the following with 0.080 M NaOH: (c) benzoic acid (C6H5COOH).
Calculate the pH at the equivalence point in titrating 0.100 M solutions of each of the following with 0.080 M NaOH: (b) chlorous acid (HClO2).
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Key Concepts
Titration and Equivalence Point
Weak Acid and Its Conjugate Base
pH Calculation from Hydrolysis
(a) True or false: 'solubility' and 'solubility-product constant' are the same number for a given compound.
The solubility of two slightly soluble salts of M2 + , MA and MZ2, is the same, 4 * 10-4 mol/L. (c) If you added an equal volume of a solution saturated in MA to one saturated in MZ2, what would be the equilibrium concentration of the cation, M2+?
Consider the titration of 30.0 mL of 0.050 M NH3 with 0.025 M HCl. Calculate the pH after the following volumes of titrant have been added: (b) 20.0 mL (c) 59.0 mL.
Calculate the pH at the equivalence point for titrating 0.200 M solutions of each of the following bases with 0.200 M HBr: (b) hydroxylamine 1NH2OH2.
Consider the titration of 30.0 mL of 0.050 M NH3 with 0.025 M HCl. Calculate the pH after the following volumes of titrant have been added: (e) 61.0 mL (f) 65.0 mL.