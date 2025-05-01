Parts Per Billion (ppb)

Parts per billion (ppb) is a unit of measurement used to describe the concentration of a substance in a solution, indicating how many parts of the substance are present in one billion parts of the solution. To convert molarity to ppb, one must consider the molar mass of the solute and the density of the solution. This concept is essential for expressing the concentration of Pb2+ ions in a way that is relevant for environmental and health assessments.