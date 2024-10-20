Suppose you want to do a physiological experiment that calls for a pH 6.50 buffer. You find that the organism with which you are working is not sensitive to the weak acid H2A 1Ka1 = 2 * 10-2; Ka2 = 5.0 * 10-72 or its sodium salts. You have available a 1.0 M solution of this acid and a 1.0 M solution of NaOH. How much of the NaOH solution should be added to 1.0 L of the acid to give a buffer at pH 6.50? (Ignore any volume change.)