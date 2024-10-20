How many microliters of 1.000 M NaOH solution must be added to 25.00 mL of a 0.1000 M solution of lactic acid CH3CH(OH)COOH or HC3H5O3 to produce a buffer with pH = 3.75?
Suppose you want to do a physiological experiment that calls for a pH 6.50 buffer. You find that the organism with which you are working is not sensitive to the weak acid H2A 1Ka1 = 2 * 10-2; Ka2 = 5.0 * 10-72 or its sodium salts. You have available a 1.0 M solution of this acid and a 1.0 M solution of NaOH. How much of the NaOH solution should be added to 1.0 L of the acid to give a buffer at pH 6.50? (Ignore any volume change.)
Lead(II) carbonate, PbCO3, is one of the components of the passivating layer that forms inside lead pipes. (d) The EPA threshold for acceptable levels of lead ions in water is 15 ppb. Does a saturated solution of lead(II) carbonate produce a solution that exceeds the EPA limit?
For each pair of compounds, use Ksp values to determine which has the greater molar solubility: (b) PbCO3 or BaCrO4.
The solubility of CaCO3 is pH dependent. (b) Use the Kb expression for the CO32 - ion to determine the equilibrium constant for the reaction CaCO31s2 + H2O1l2 ΔCa2 + 1aq2 + HCO3-1aq2 + OH-1aq2