Ch.17 - Additional Aspects of Aqueous Equilibria
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.17 - Additional Aspects of Aqueous EquilibriaProblem 96
Chapter 17, Problem 96

How many microliters of 1.000 M NaOH solution must be added to 25.00 mL of a 0.1000 M solution of lactic acid CH3CH(OH)COOH or HC3H5O3 to produce a buffer with pH = 3.75?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the components of the buffer system: lactic acid (HC3H5O3) and its conjugate base (C3H5O3^-).
Use the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation: \( \text{pH} = \text{pK}_a + \log \left( \frac{[\text{A}^-]}{[\text{HA}]} \right) \) to relate pH, pKa, and the ratio of concentrations of the conjugate base and acid.
Find the \( \text{pK}_a \) of lactic acid, which is approximately 3.86.
Rearrange the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation to solve for the ratio \( \frac{[\text{A}^-]}{[\text{HA}]} \) using the given pH of 3.75.
Calculate the moles of lactic acid initially present and use stoichiometry to determine the moles of NaOH needed to achieve the desired ratio, then convert this to volume in microliters.
