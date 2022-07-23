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Ch.17 - Additional Aspects of Aqueous Equilibria
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.17 - Additional Aspects of Aqueous EquilibriaProblem 35a
Chapter 17, Problem 35a

The samples of nitric and acetic acids shown here are both titrated with a 0.100 M solution of NaOH(aq).
Two beakers: one with 30 mL of 0.50 M chloric acid, the other with 30 mL of 0.50 M formic acid.
Determine whether each of the following statements concerning these titrations is true or false. (a) A larger volume of NaOH1aq2 is needed to reach the equivalence point in the titration of HNO3.

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Step 1: Identify the acids in the beakers. The first beaker contains 30.0 mL of 0.50 M chloric acid (HClO3), and the second beaker contains 30.0 mL of 0.50 M formic acid (HCOOH).
Step 2: Write the balanced chemical equations for the titration reactions. For chloric acid: HClO3 + NaOH -> NaClO3 + H2O. For formic acid: HCOOH + NaOH -> HCOONa + H2O.
Step 3: Calculate the moles of each acid present. Use the formula: moles = molarity * volume (in liters).
Step 4: Determine the moles of NaOH required to reach the equivalence point for each titration. Since both reactions are 1:1 stoichiometry, the moles of NaOH needed will be equal to the moles of each acid.
Step 5: Compare the volumes of 0.100 M NaOH needed to reach the equivalence point for each acid. Use the formula: volume (L) = moles / molarity.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Titration

Titration is a quantitative analytical technique used to determine the concentration of a solute in a solution. It involves the gradual addition of a titrant, a solution of known concentration, to a sample until the reaction reaches its equivalence point, where the amount of titrant equals the amount of substance in the sample. The endpoint is often indicated by a color change due to an indicator.
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Equivalence Point

The equivalence point in a titration is the stage at which the amount of titrant added is stoichiometrically equivalent to the amount of substance present in the sample. At this point, the reaction between the acid and base is complete, and the pH of the solution changes significantly. Understanding the equivalence point is crucial for determining the volume of titrant needed for complete neutralization.
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Acid Strength and Concentration

The strength of an acid refers to its ability to dissociate in solution, with strong acids like nitric acid (HNO3) completely ionizing, while weak acids like formic acid (HCOOH) only partially ionize. The concentration of an acid, measured in molarity (M), indicates the amount of acid present in a given volume of solution. The combination of strength and concentration affects the volume of titrant required to reach the equivalence point in a titration.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Determine whether each of the following statements concerning the titrations in Problem 17.35 is true or false. (a) The pH at the beginning of the two titrations will be the same.

Textbook Question

Predict whether the equivalence point of each of the following titrations is below, above, or at pH 7: (a) NaHCO3 titrated with NaOH (c) KOH titrated with HBr.

Textbook Question

The accompanying graph shows the titration curves for two monoprotic acids. (d) Estimate the pKa of the weak acid.

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Textbook Question

Compare the titration of a strong, monoprotic acid with a strong base to the titration of a weak, monoprotic acid with a strong base. Assume the strong and weak acid solutions initially have the same concentrations. Indicate whether the following statements are true or false. (a) More base is required to reach the equivalence point for the strong acid than the weak acid.

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Textbook Question

Predict whether the equivalence point of each of the following titrations is below, above, or at pH 7: (b) NH3 titrated with HCl.

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