Chapter 2, Problem 33a
(a) What isotope is used as the standard in establishing the atomic mass scale?
Video transcript
Write the correct symbol, with both superscript and subscript, for each of the following. Use the list of elements in the front inside cover as needed: (b) the isotope of krypton with mass number 84
Write the correct symbol, with both superscript and subscript, for each of the following. Use the list of elements in the front inside cover as needed: (d) the isotope of magnesium that has an equal number of protons and neutrons.
(b) Why is the atomic weight of carbon reported as 12.011 in the table of elements and the periodic table in the front inside cover of this text?
Only two isotopes of copper occur naturally: 63Cu (atomic mass = 62.9296 amu; abundance 69.17%) 65Cu (atomic mass = 64.9278 amu; abundance 30.83%). Calculate the atomic weight (average atomic mass) of copper.
(a) Thomson's cathode-ray tube (Figure 2.4) and the mass spectrometer (Figure 2.11) both involve the use of electric or magnetic fields to deflect charged particles. What are the charged particles involved in each of these experiments?