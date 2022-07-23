Chapter 2, Problem 32

Without doing any detailed calculations (but using a periodic table to give atomic weights), rank the following samples in order of increasing numbers of atoms: 0.2 mol PCl5 molecules, 80 g Fe2O3, 3.0 3 1023 CO molecules.

