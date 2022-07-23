Chapter 2, Problem 31d
Write the correct symbol, with both superscript and subscript, for each of the following. Use the list of elements in the front inside cover as needed: (d) the isotope of magnesium that has an equal number of protons and neutrons.
Fill in the gaps in the following table, assuming each column represents a neutral atom.
Symbol 112Cd
Protons 38 92
Neutrons 58 49
Electrons 38 36
Mass no. 81 235
Complete the third row of the table.
Write the correct symbol, with both superscript and subscript, for each of the following. Use the list of elements in the front inside cover as needed: (a) the isotope of platinum that contains 118 neutrons
Write the correct symbol, with both superscript and subscript, for each of the following. Use the list of elements in the front inside cover as needed: (b) the isotope of krypton with mass number 84
(a) What isotope is used as the standard in establishing the atomic mass scale?
(b) Why is the atomic weight of carbon reported as 12.011 in the table of elements and the periodic table in the front inside cover of this text?